NBA Summer League 2019: Scores and Highlights from Monday's Las Vegas Results

David Dow/Getty Images

With the frenzy of NBA free agency beginning to dissipate, fans still have the summer league to scratch their basketball itch.

On Monday, another full slate of games will feature some of the league's brightest young prospects along with players fighting for roster spots, two-way contracts or a chance to make their name in the G League. We'll break down all of the day's scores and highlights below.

Oklahoma City Thunder def. Philadelphia 76ers, 84-81 (OT)

Who doesn't want a bit of overtime basketball in the summer league?

The Philadelphia 76ers trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as 31 points in the second quarter, eventually erasing the lead and forcing overtime. But the Thunder held on from there, escaping with an 84-81 win.

Kevin Hervey (17 points, 17 rebounds), Luguentz Dort (15 points) and Hamidou Diallo (14 points, three steals) led the way for OKC, though they struggled in the second half after Philly switched to a zone defense, forcing them to take more perimeter shots.

Philly was led by two players who should carve out minutes with the Sixers this season off the bench, second-year man Zhaire Smith (18 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Matisse Thybulle (14 points, three blocks, two steals).

The Thunder will next be in action on Tuesday against Croatia at 3 p.m. ET, while the Sixers next face the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.