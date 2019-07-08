NBA Summer League 2019: Scores and Highlights from Monday's Las Vegas Results

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 8: Hamidou Diallo #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 8, 2019 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

With the frenzy of NBA free agency beginning to dissipate, fans still have the summer league to scratch their basketball itch.

On Monday, another full slate of games will feature some of the league's brightest young prospects along with players fighting for roster spots, two-way contracts or a chance to make their name in the G League. We'll break down all of the day's scores and highlights below.

                    

Oklahoma City Thunder def. Philadelphia 76ers, 84-81 (OT)

Who doesn't want a bit of overtime basketball in the summer league?

The Philadelphia 76ers trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as 31 points in the second quarter, eventually erasing the lead and forcing overtime. But the Thunder held on from there, escaping with an 84-81 win.

Kevin Hervey (17 points, 17 rebounds), Luguentz Dort (15 points) and Hamidou Diallo (14 points, three steals) led the way for OKC, though they struggled in the second half after Philly switched to a zone defense, forcing them to take more perimeter shots.

Philly was led by two players who should carve out minutes with the Sixers this season off the bench, second-year man Zhaire Smith (18 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Matisse Thybulle (14 points, three blocks, two steals). 

The Thunder will next be in action on Tuesday against Croatia at 3 p.m. ET, while the Sixers next face the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Related

    Report: Russ Eyeing Potential Trade to Heat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Russ Eyeing Potential Trade to Heat

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers to Start LeBron at PG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Start LeBron at PG

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder 'Receptive' Toward Calls on Westbrook

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder 'Receptive' Toward Calls on Westbrook

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report