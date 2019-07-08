Bayern Munich Provide Update on Chase for Manchester City's Leroy Sane

Jon Super/Associated Press

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he could soon speak to Manchester City's Leroy Sane about a potential move.

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, the Bayern supremo said Sane might soon discuss his future:



"The status is that he comes back from vacation this week and did not want to talk during the vacation time.

"Now you will have to wait in peace and quiet to see if something moves in this direction.

"It is well known that we are still looking for a wide player. We lost Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, two players who have shaped the face of Bayern."

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Sane has been a huge success since moving from Schalke to the Premier League in 2016, and the forward has won English football's top competition twice.

However, the 23-year-old was increasingly used as a substitute last term, starting only 25 games in the Premier League and Europe.

Sane remains a remarkable talent, and despite his reduced minutes last season, he scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in those competitions.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness recently suggested Sane might be out of his club's price range this summer.

Speaking to Kicker (h/t Sky Sports), Hoeness said the chances of a deal for the player do not look good: "It is unlikely that it will work. It's about sums, they're insane."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ribery has said Sane could be a good fit for his former club if they want to replace the width he and Robben provided.

Speaking to Sport Bild (h/t Goal's Chloe Beresford), Ribery said: "Sane would be a player who could help Bayern to move forward. He's skillful, can play on the right and left side, and I'm curious to see if he will really fancy the Bundesliga and will opt for Munich."

Per Bajkowski, Bayern have reportedly rejected the idea of meeting City's £100 million valuation of the Germany international.

City will want to retain Sane, and he is only at the start of his development and potential. Losing the forward would weaken Pep Guardiola's rotation options.

The English champions need to provide the player with increased starts and ensure he is not tempted to try his luck at another club.

Bayern are one of the biggest teams in the world and can offer Sane an extraordinary stage in Bavaria.