AFCON 2019: Quarter-Finals Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals begin on Wednesday, with the competition wide open after Egypt's shock 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

The hosts were expected to advance to the last eight, but Thembinkosi Lorch's late goal on Saturday means anyone can win the tournament.

Algeria are in a rich vein of form ahead of the next round, and they remain one of the tournament favourites behind Senegal.

Quarter-Finals TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Wednesday, July 10

Senegal vs. Benin, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.) [2-0]

Odds: Senegal 1-2, Benin 8-1, draw 3-1

Nigeria vs. South Africa, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.) [2-1]

Odds: Nigeria 51-50, South Africa 71-20, draw 11-5

Thursday, July 11

Ivory Coast vs. Algeria, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.) [1-3]

Odds: Ivory Coast 11-4, Algeria 5-4, draw 24-11

Madagascar vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.) [1-0]

Odds: Madagascar 5-1, Tunisia 7-9, draw 5-2

Full scheduling for the rest of the tournament can be found at CAFonline.com. Live streaming for all matches will be available via Eurosport Player (UK) and beIN Sports Connect (U.S.). All odds via Oddschecker.

Preview

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/Getty Images

With Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs out of the competition, the remaining nations will attempt to grasp a major opportunity.

Algeria, Egypt and Morocco were the only sides with perfect records in the group phase, and the latter two have since gone out.

Riyad Mahrez is displaying exceptional form for his country, and the attacker appears to have improved his overall game since signing for Manchester City in 2018.

Operating under Pep Guardiola for the Premier League holders has given Mahrez the capacity to handle more pressure.

The 28-year-old has scored twice in four games at the AFCON, and he was the architect of his team's 3-0 win over Guinea in the last 16, per Eurosport UK:

However, it's Senegal who are the new favourites for the title after Egypt's exit.

Sadio Mane and the Lions of Teranga will play Benin, and Senegal will believe they can eliminate their next opponents.

Benin progressed from the group stage as a best third-placed side, and their penalty shootout victory over Morocco stunned the continent.

Mane has yet to really get going at the tournament. The forward has found the net three times, but his performances have lacked influence in open play. Mane has also missed two penalties.

The winger has had an exceptional past two years, capped off by winning the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool last season.

However, the 27-year-old will need to improve at the AFCON if Senegal want to finish top of the pile.