Lakers News: Avery Bradley to Sign 2-Year, $9.7M Contract After Clearing Waivers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 10: Avery Bradley #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Orlando Magic on March 10, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers added to their bench unit Monday, agreeing to sign guard Avery Bradley to a two-year, $9.7 million contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal includes a player option on the second year.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

