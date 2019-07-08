Lakers News: Avery Bradley to Sign 2-Year, $9.7M Contract After Clearing Waivers

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers added to their bench unit Monday, agreeing to sign guard Avery Bradley to a two-year, $9.7 million contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal includes a player option on the second year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

