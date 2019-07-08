Tour de France 2019: Stage 3 Results, Updated Standings and Highlights

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep won Stage 3 of the 2019 Tour de France on Monday and captured the yellow jersey.

Mike Teunissen surrendered the lead in the general classification after a tough day in the saddle.

The Tour crossed the border from Belgium into France, and Alaphilippe timed his final solo attack to perfection during the latter part of the race.

Alaphilippe leads the GC by 20 seconds after Stage 3, with the Frenchman producing a masterclass of timing and sprinting.

Deceuninck-QuickStep celebrated victory:

Stage 3 Result

1. Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:40:29

2. Michael Matthews, Team Sunweb, 4:40:55

3. Jasper Stuyven, Trek-Segafredo, 4:40:55

4. Greg van Avermaet, CCC Team, 4:40:55

5. Peter Sagan, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4:40:55

6. Matteo Trentin, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:40:55

7. Sonny Colbrelli, Bahrain-Merida, 4:40:55

8. Xandro Meurisse, Wanty-Gobert, 4:40:55

9. Wout van Aert, Team Jumbo-Visma, 4:40:55

10. Thibaut Pinot, Groupama-FDJ, 4:40:55

Latest General Classification:

1. Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 9:32:19

2. Wout van Aert, Team Jumbo-Visma, 9:32:39

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Team Jumbo-Visma, 9:32:44

4. George Bennett, Team Jumbo-Visma, 9:32:44

5. Michael Matthews, Team Sunweb, 9:32:59

6. Egan Bernal, Team Ineos, 9:32:59

7. Geraint Thomas, Team Ineos, 9:33:04

8. Enric Mas, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 9:33:05

9. Greg van Avermaet, CCC Team, 9:33:10

10. Wilco Kelderman, Team Sunweb 9:33:10

The full results are available from the Tour de France's official website.

Fine weather greeted the peloton through the Champagne region of France, and there was a large crowd at the start in Binche, Belgium.

The 214-kilometre route favoured the classics riders in the field, with the sprinters saving their legs for the hills.

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal initiated an early small-group breakaway after only 10 kilometres. Stephane Rossetto, Yoann Offredo and Anthony Delaplace followed the Belgian ahead.

The peloton was happy to cruise along for most of the day. Wellens and the breakaway built up a one-minute advantage over the pack, and he appeared composed in the lead.

Paul Ourselin collected 20 points for the intermediate sprint stage, with veteran Yoann Offredo in hot pursuit.

Wellens slowly started to drop the riders around him. The flat racing began to hit the hills, and the slopes added a different dimension to the stage.

Road furniture became a challenge in the last 20 kilometres, but Wellens' stamina appeared to be holding before the Category 3 climb in Champagne.

Current Tour champion Geraint Thomas sat patiently in the pack, but the climbing split the field, with many falling off the pace.

Suddenly, Wellens appeared fatigued, and a mechanical issue ended his day, allowing Alaphilippe to attack the lead.

Wellens had earned the King of the Mountains jersey before his departure:

Mikel Landa chased Alaphilippe, and Alexey Lutsenko, Michael Woods and Max Schachmann joined the Spanish climber in pursuit.

However, Alaphilippe had outthought his opponents, and he stayed out at the front with ease.