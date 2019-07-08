NBA Summer League 2019: Monday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

After three days of games at the Las Vegas Summer League, the top teams are starting to create separation at the top of the standings.

Ten teams come into Monday without a loss on their summer resumes, but only five of them have two victories.

Dallas, Detroit and Minnesota all have the opportunity to move to 3-0 in Summer League play with victories Monday.

The 10-game slate across two venues begins with a clash between Oklahoma City and Philadelphia at the Thomas and Mack Center, while Dallas and Sacramento kick off the quintet of games at Cox Pavilion.

Summer League Monday Schedule

All Times ET.

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia (3 p.m., ESPNU)

Sacramento vs. Dallas (3:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Indiana vs. Detroit (5 p.m., ESPNU)

Washington vs. Brooklyn (5:30 p.m., NBA TV)

San Antonio vs. Toronto (7 p.m., ESPNU)

Cleveland vs. Boston (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Milwaukee vs. Minnesota (9 p.m., ESPNU)

New Orleans vs. Chicago (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)

China vs. Charlotte (11 p.m., ESPNU)

Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Standings and Stats

Dallas, Detroit, Memphis, Miami and Minnesota went 2-0 during the first three days of Summer League play.

Five more teams sit at 1-0, while nine are mired at the bottom of the standings with zero wins, including the national teams of China and Croatia.

San Antonio's Lonnie Walker leads the Summer League in points per game with 28, while Indiana's Aaron Holiday is second at 24 points per game.

Other stat leaders including Washington's Troy Brown Jr. at 15 rebounds per game and Detroit's Bruce Brown with 8.5 assists per contest.

Battle of Undefeated Teams Starts Monday's Slate

Dallas got out to a fast start in Las Vegas, as it picked up victories over Brooklyn and Houston Friday and Saturday, respectively.

David Dow/Getty Images

On Monday, the Mavericks take on another undefeated team in Sacramento, who beat China in its lone game Saturday.

The key for Dallas through two games has been its scoring diversity, with Antonius Cleveland, who played in the G League with Santa Cruz last season, leading the charge with 22 points versus Brooklyn and 13 in the win over Houston.

The Mavs have an experienced point guard in Cameron Payne running the floor alongside Cleveland, Kostas Antetokounmpo, second-round pick Isaiah Roby and Daryl Macon.

Macon and Antetokounmpo played together for Dallas' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, last season, while Payne is trying to catch on with the team after stints with Oklahoma City, Chicago and Cleveland.

The collection of players looking to crack Dallas' roster take on a young Sacramento team headlined by second-round pick Kyle Guy and former Kentucky standout Wenyen Gabriel.

Guy and former Xavier star Semaj Christon should be locked into a back-and-forth backcourt battle with Payne and the Mavericks in the second game on Monday's schedule.

If Dallas comes out on top, it would create clear separation between itself and the rest of the teams, while a Kings victory could bring more parity to the top of the standings.

Walker Looking To Replicate Strong Opening Performance

Walker was one of the breakout performers Friday, when he put up 28 points in the Spurs' loss to Orlando.

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The 2018 first-round pick, who is fighting for a more significant role with the team in his second season, was rested for Sunday's matchup with Charlotte but is expected to be on the floor Monday versus Toronto.

Not only is Summer League important to Walker in terms of playing time for the 2019-20 season, but it also carries weight to help build chemistry with the 2019 draft picks.

The combination of Walker, Keldon Johnson and Luka Samanic could become the next generation of Spurs stars.

Without Walker Sunday, Johnson scored 19 points, while Samanic added 16 for a team that had four double-digit scorers.

If the Spurs can combine Walker's scoring output with the production of Johnson and Samanic Monday, they should be able to overtake the Raptors, who lost their Summer League opener to Golden State.

