Thiago Alcantara: Ousmane Dembele Is a 'Great Player' Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara said he would welcome the arrival of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele amid rumours he is wanted by the Bundesliga giants.

Goal's Ronan Murphy relayed reports that Dembele is among Bayern's top targets this summer:

Thiago told German outlet Bild (h/t Goal's James Westwood):

"Dembele is a great player, but I am not the sporting director who decides if a player will be bought or not.

"As a football player and one who played against him I can say: 'He is a very good footballer.'

"I would like to play with all the great players who would love to come to Bayern."

Amid speculation Barcelona could part with Dembele this summer to make way for a return to the Camp Nou for Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, football writer Andrew Gaffney hopes Barca keep the Frenchman instead of signing the Brazilian:

That could be the case, based on comments from Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

Dembele, 22, signed for the Catalan giants in 2017 after one season with Borussia Dortmund, in which he notched 10 goals and 22 assists in 50 appearances.

Injury issues have limited him to 65 appearances with Barca across two campaigns, and he has contributed 18 goals and 17 assists in that time.

The winger can play on either flank, aided by the fact that he's equally comfortable using both feet.

He's got pace to burn and he's supremely skilful, too, so while his decision-making still needs some work, he's a dangerous player in the final third.

Dembele would be an excellent asset for Bayern, particularly after the departures of wing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season, so it's little wonder Thiago would be happy for him to join.

His availability would largely rest on Neymar's arrival at Barcelona, though, and from Bartomeu's comments, it seems unlikely that will happen.