Ander Herrera Puts Faith in PSG Goalkeepers Amid David De Gea Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ander Herrera has talked down speculation that former Manchester United team-mate David De Gea could join him at Paris Saint-Germain and backed the club's current crop of goalkeeping talent.

De Gea, 28, has one year remaining on his contract and has long been linked with the United exit, but Herrera told Marca (h/t Sport Witness) the likes of Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp must be respected:

"David is my friend and is one of the best in the world, for me top three, but here there are already two great goalkeepers. There is Areola, and Trapp returns after completing a great stage at Eintracht. You have to respect the people who are already there and expect Trapp and Areola to have a great season."

Gianluigi Buffon, 41, left the French outfit this summer after only one season and returned to Juventus instead of taking up his option of another year in Paris.

PSG also recently announced the signing of 19-year-old Polish stopper Marcin Bulka after his contract with Chelsea expired.

As for who will take the No. 1 spot in goal for PSG this season, French football writer Jeremy Smith said in June that Trapp, 28, was likely to serve as Areola's deputy following last season's loan at Eintracht Frankfurt:

BBC Sport's Simon Stone recently wrote United have offered to make De Gea the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, but an extension doesn't appear any closer with a little fewer than 12 months left on his deal.

James Robson of the Evening Standard provided more context on the offer, though it still wouldn't make him the best-paid player at the club:

The Premier League transfer window shuts on August 8, and United run the risk of losing their star stopper for nothing next year if they begin the 2019-20 season with De Gea still on the same terms.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst recently pointed to Dean Henderson's absence from United's pre-season tour squad as possible evidence the club are confident of De Gea extending his stay:

Sky Italia (h/t Jean Palacios of AS) recently reported PSG made an offer to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and were willing to send Areola, 26, in the opposite direction on loan.

PSG begin their pre-season preparations with a friendly against German outfit Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday, July 16, when Herrera could get his first chance to play in his new club's colours.