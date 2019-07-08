Lothar Matthaus Hits out at 'Totally Unacceptable' Manuel Neuer Agent Comments

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has hit out at Manuel Neuer after comments were made to the media by his agent, Thomas Kroth.

Kroth suggested to Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the goalkeeper could move on if improvements are not made to Bayern's squad in order to meet his ambition.

Matthaus told Bild (h/t AS): "His behaviour is totally unacceptable. As the captain of Bayern, he should speak to the club if he has a problem with the situation over signings. The doors of the management are always open."

Goal and Ronan Murphy of the same outlet relayed Kroth's comments:

Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft was also critical of Neuer for allowing his agent to speak for him:

The 33-year-old has just won his seventh Bundesliga title in a row with Bayern, but the team accrued their lowest points total since Neuer's first campaign in 2011-12, when they finished second.

They also went out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16, and they have perhaps underperformed in Europe in recent years.

When Bayern won the Champions League in 2013, the final was their third in four seasons, but they've not made it past the semi-finals since.

The Bavarian outfit also won the DFB-Pokal with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig last season.

Neuer put on a top-class performance, as he has on so many occasions for Bayern over the years:

The stopper, who also has 37 clean sheets for Germany in 88 appearances, has kept 176 clean sheets for Bayern in 336 appearances.

Although he is now a little past his prime, he's still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so his departure would be a significant blow to Munich.

Bayern have already recruited French World Cup-winning defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez this summer, but after the departures of Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez, they're in need of some attacking reinforcements.

The team will be in contention to win the Bundesliga title yet again next season, but they finished only two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund last season, so it's far from a given they'll secure it.

They'll need to improve further to challenge for the Champions League, too. If their European struggles continue, Neuer might not be the only one considering his long-term future at the club.