Lionel Messi Has to 'Have More Respect' When He Loses, Says Brazil Manager Tite

PEDRO UGARTE/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has said Lionel Messi must "have more respect" in defeat after responding to the Argentina forward's allegations of corruption at the 2019 Copa America.

The Selecao beat Peru 3-1 in Sunday's final to lift their first Copa title since 2007, having beaten La Albiceleste 2-0 in the semis. Argentina finished third following a 2-1 win over Chile on Saturday when Messi was shown the second red card of his career.

Messi boycotted the bronze medal ceremony and told reporters he felt the tournament was set up for hosts Brazil to win, but Tite responded by saying Argentina's talisman must be more humble in defeat, per ESPN FC:

The 32-year-old was sent off in the third-place play-off following a first-half tussle with Chile's Gary Medel, who was also shown red for his role in the incident, via Sky Sports:

Tite told the media he agreed Messi's dismissal was unfair but said his side's semi-final victory was just: "You have to have a little more respect and be careful. We played clean against Argentina. Messi was unfairly sent off against Chile. It was a yellow card. But be careful."

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored in either half to knock Argentina out and prevent them from featuring in a third consecutive Copa America final.

The double dismissal of Messi and Medel was one of several controversial officiating incidents. Referee Mario Diaz de Vivar attracted further scrutiny as he could have gone to the pitch-side video assistant referee for a check on the melee but decided not to.

For all his success at club level, Messi has never attained the same productivity on the international stage—at least in terms of trophies won. He aired his frustrations after missing another chance at silverware with Argentina, per Copa90:

Dani Alves also shared his opinion on Messi's comments following the win over Peru and called out his former Barcelona team-mate for his comments:



"I do not agree with what [Messi] said. Here we have professional players who have worked a lot in this competition and who have fought for it. Deservedly [Brazil] eliminated [Argentina in the semifinal]. This is a very special achievement. We do not have to think about what other people say, even if it's Messi."

Football writer Andy West showed some sympathy for Messi and mapped out the forward's list of recent disappointments for club and country:

Brazil's victory on Sunday also cemented Tite's spot in the history books of South American football, per OptaJavier:

Messi's red card means he'll be suspended when Argentina begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign in March, while his comments on corruption could extend that ban, per ESPN FC.