Matthijs de Ligt's Agent Confirms Juventus Agreement Amid PSG, Barcelona Buzz

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 16: Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus v Ajax at the Allianz Stadium on April 16, 2019 in Turin Italy (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus have reached an agreement with Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, according to the player's agent. Mino Raiola told Dutch source De Telegraaf (h/t Football Italia) about the deal on Sunday: "De Ligt has agreed terms with Juventus and now it's up to Ajax on how they deal with this situation."

Barcelona and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to still be in the mix. However, Raiola is adamant De Ligt will continue to respect his current club and won't act the same way as Antoine Griezmann, who is reportedly waiting on a potential move from Barca to Atletico Madrid: "That's out of the question and so is arbitration, as it is not his style."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

