Donald Trump Congratulates USA After 2019 Women's World Cup Victory

President Donald Trump congratulated the United States women's national team after its 2-0 victory over the Netherlands Sunday to secure the 2019 World Cup title:

Trump became part of the team's story after star forward Megan Rapinoe said she wasn't going to go to the White House if the team won the title.

The president responded on Twitter by showing support for the team regardless of the outcome.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer," Trump tweeted in June. "But Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose."

However, Rapinoe argued that most of the team wouldn't go even if invited.

"I haven't spoken to everyone about it, obviously not myself, not Ali Krieger, and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players," she said, per Andy Scott of AFP (via Yahoo Sports).