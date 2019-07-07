NBA Summer League 2019: Quinndary Weatherspoon Leads Spurs to Win vs. Hornets

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The 2019 Las Vegas NBA Summer League rolled on Sunday with a jam-packed slate of games split between the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion in Paradise, Nevada.

All 30 NBA teams are represented at the annual showcase of the league's rising stars and players hoping to earn roster spots. National teams from China and Croatia are also involved to bring the field to 32. The Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons entered the day as the only 2-0 teams.

Let's check out the complete set of scores from Day 3 of the tournament, which will be updated at the conclusion of each game. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Sunday Summer League Results

San Antonio Spurs 106, Charlotte Hornets 96

Brooklyn Nets 74, Croatia 58

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks (5:30 p.m. ET)

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic (6 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET)

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat (8 p.m. ET)

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns (9:30 p.m. ET)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11:30 p.m. ET)

Spurs 106, Hornets 96

The Spurs pulled away late in a back-and-forth contest with the Hornets that saw 17 lead changes, including four in the final quarter, to pick up their first win of the summer league.

Quinndary Weatherspoon was an all-around force for San Antonio with 19 points, which matched first-round pick Keldon Johnson for the team high, to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ben Moore (17 points and eight boards) and Luka Samanic (16 points) also played well.

Miles Bridges put together a second straight strong performance in Vegas by tallying 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. The Hornets will be counting on the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft to take a big step forward next season, and the early summer-league signs are promising.

Cody Martin (15 points), Josh Perkins (14) and Dwayne Bacon (14) also reached double figures in scoring for Charlotte, but the team as a whole shot just 43.2 percent from the field.

The Spurs are back in action Monday to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets also return to the floor the same day for a clash with China.

Nets 74, Croatia 58

The Nets overcame a poor offensive performance by turning up the heat defensively to ease past Croatia.

Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa each scored 15 points for Brooklyn. But not other player reached double digits in scoring as the team shot 41.4 percent from the field, including 22.7 percent from three-point range. Jarrett Allen did record seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Antonio Vrankovic, who's trying to prove himself after playing an extremely limited role across four years at Duke, led Croatia with 12 points. Zeljko Sakic chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. The European squad connected on just two of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nets will battle the Washington Wizards on Monday. Croatia gets a day off before trying to bounce back Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.