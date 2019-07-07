NASCAR at Daytona 2019 Results: Justin Haley Gets 1st Win in Rain-Shortened Race

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Justin Haley was awarded the victory after rain forced a red flag with 33 laps remaining Sunday in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida for the first win of his career in his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start.

Haley was followed by William Byron, Jimmie Johnson, Ty Dillon and Ryan Newman as the top-five finishers for the campaign's 18th race, which was postponed Saturday night because of rain and couldn't go the full distance Sunday after further inclement weather.

Although manufacturer drivers stuck together for a majority of the 127 laps—Fords with Fords and Chevrolets with Chevrolets, etc.—it became a free-for-all late in each stage at the famed track.

Haley won three times in the Truck Series, but he's started to make his presence felt in NASCAR's top divisions over the past couple of years. He owns 12 top-10 finishes in 19 Xfinity starts, including second place at Daytona this week, and is now in the Cup Series win column.

The 20-year-old Indiana native, who's been a part-time driver for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series, is quickly making his case for a more permanent ride in the future.

Joey Logano took the opening stage with a perfectly timed moved to the inside to benefit from a push by the surging Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The 29-year-old reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, who started on the pole after qualifying was also wiped out because of poor weather conditions, spoke about the importance of picking up stage victories throughout the season before the race.

"Those points aren't just for the first round, they are for each round until you get to Miami," Logano told reporters. "Those race wins, playoff points, stage wins whenever you can get them are so big because it's your blanket in case something goes wrong."

Austin Dillon, who likely took a mental note of Logano passing on the inside late in Stage 1, captured the second stage from the front by putting himself ahead of the low-side draft. There wasn't enough push for anybody on the high side to pass him.

The third stage saw a massive multicar wreck that shook up the running order with 40 laps to go:

Next up on the Cup Series schedule is a trip to Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 on Saturday night. Martin Truex Jr. won the race last year.