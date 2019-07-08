USA vs. Netherlands: Key Takeaways from Women's World Cup Final 2019

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher of USA women, Mallory Pugh of USA women, Samantha Mewis of USA women, Becky Sauerbrunn of USA women, Kelley O Hara of USA women, Morgan Brian of USA women, Abby Dahlkemper of USA women, Julie Ertz of USA women, Lindsey Horan of USA women, Carli Lloyd of USA women, Ali ~Krieger of USA women, Tierna Davidson of USA women, Alex Morgan of USA women, Emily Sonnett of USA women, Megan Rapinoe of USA women, Rose Lavelle of USA women, Tobin Heath of USA women, goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris of USA women, Crystal Dunn of USA women, Allie Long of USA women, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch of USA women, Jessica McDonald of USA women, Christen Press of USA women, coach Jill Ellis of USA women during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 final match between United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

The United States retained the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Jill Ellis' team were never in trouble during the 2019 final, and the European champions failed to produce their best.

Megan Rapinoe's penalty broke the deadlock after 61 minutes and Rose Lavelle sealed victory eight minutes later.

Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal protected the scoreline by keeping her team in the match with a flurry of saves.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen had just one shot on target in the match, and striker Vivianne Miedema was once again subdued in the heat of battle.

                      

Key Takeaways

USA entered the competition with many doubting their ability to retain their trophy, but the Americans have answered their critics.

The powerhouses of Europe are getting close to the U.S., but France, England and Germany exited the tournament in disappointment.

Progressing past the hosts 2-1 in the quarter-finals was a major achievement for Ellis' team, and beating England 2-1 in the last four proved their overall superiority.

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Individual contributions have kept the U.S. ahead of their rivals. Rapinoe and Alex Morgan both scored six in the tournament and proved they are world-class superstars.

Rapinoe returned from injury after missing the victory against England. The captain's performance was composed and she tucked away her penalty without any fuss.

The American defence was not tested on Sunday. However, there had been questions about their quality throughout the competition.

USA do not possess the defensive steel of previous years, but they have midfielders and forwards that keep them flowing up the pitch.

No team on the international stage has an attacking lineup which compares to Ellis'.

Rapinoe and Morgan provide perfect chemistry, but the rising talent of Lavelle ensures the Americans are in excellent shape for the future.

The world champions set a record at the tournament by scoring 26 goals, and it's firepower that gives them the edge on all other contenders.

Ellis has given the U.S. the tactics to thrive, but it's their attackers that have conquered women's football.

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Jackie Groenen (L) of Netherlands competes for the ball with Samantha Mewis of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United StateS of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2
David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

As long as the U.S. maintain their ability to outscore an opponent, there's every chance they will remain the No. 1 ranked team by FIFA for many years.

The Dutch produced a worthy performance at the tournament, and reaching a final will be deemed a success.

They will get the chance to defend their European title against the continent's big hitters in two years, with next hosts England craving silverware on home soil.

The Netherlands have some way to go before they can compete with the quality and depth of the U.S., but they have the squad to successfully perform at the UEFA Women's Euros.

