USA Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

USA Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream, MoreJuly 7, 2019
The United States was crowned world champions Sunday after beating the Netherlands 2-0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final in France.
Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle were both on target in the second half as the Stars and Stripes successfully retained its title for the first time.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday the team's achievements will be celebrated with a ticker-tape parade in New York City on Wednesday:
Mayor Bill de Blasio @NYCMayor
YES YES YES YES! To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/bwCEoJYg3r
The team celebrated its 2015 triumph in similar style. According to the Alliance for Downtown New York, Broadway has hosted 206 ticker-tape parades since the first one in 1886.
Date: Wednesday, July 10
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV Info: Check local listings
Live Stream: Check local listings
Route: Along the Canyon of Heroes, from the Battery to City Hall
The United States lifted the World Cup for a record fourth time after victory over first-time finalists the Netherlands:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
THERE IT IS! 🏆 The @USWNT lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup for a record 4th time! https://t.co/u4cDLMrfR6
The team has already had an extra star added to its shirt in recognition of its victory in France:
Rapinoe managed to get her hands on more than one trophy after the win. The 34-year-old won the tournament's Golden Ball award for best player as well as the Golden Boot for being the top goalscorer:
FIFA Women's World Cup @FIFAWWC
Having more trophies than hands is for sure a good problem. 🤷♀️ #USA #FIFAWWC https://t.co/MshGogK4LP
The Reign FC captain spoke to the BBC (h/t John Sinnott at CNN) about her team and how she was feeling after the win.
"We're crazy, that's what makes us special. We have no quit in us, we're so tight and we'll do anything to win. It's unbelievable just to know all of the people in our group that put in so much work: the players, our friends and family are here, it's surreal. I don't know how to feel right now, it's ridiculous," Rapinoe said.
The victory saw manager Jill Ellis win the World Cup for the second time as coach, and she told reporters after the match about how difficult it had been to retain the title.
"The level overall is the women's game is growing exponentially. This was incredibly difficult. The teams we had to come through were some of the best in the world. In terms of the path and the level, this was pretty challenging," she said.
The United States was comfortably the strongest team at the World Cup and in Rapinoe also had the tournament's best player.
The victory against Netherlands was fully deserved, and the team can celebrate its status as the world's best again Wednesday among supporters in New York.
Highlights of USA's World Cup Win 🎥
Rapinoe's penalty and Lavelle's rocket earn the win after heroics from Netherlands goalkeeper