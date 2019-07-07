BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Joe Johnson's Huge Game Tops Sunday's Play

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2019 BIG3 basketball league season rolled on Sunday with the second set of Week 3 games at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

All four of the league's remaining undefeated teams—the Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters, Killer 3's and Power—were in action in hopes of keeping their push for an unbeaten campaign alive.

Let's check out the complete list of final scores from Sunday's play. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Week 3, Day 2 Results

Triplets 51, Bivouac 45

Killer 3's 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48

Trilogy 50, Power 43

The Triplets scored just 14 points in the first half en route to an 11-point halftime deficit. They exploded for 37 points after the break for an impressive comeback victory over Bivouac.

Joe Johnson led the charge with a game-high 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists for the first-year squad. Alan Anderson (11 points) and Chris Johnson (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Triplets.

Josh Smith was his typically productive self for Bivouac. The former Atlanta Hawks standout enjoyed his return to the ATL with 22 points, nine boards and a trio of three-pointers. The rest of the team combined for just 23 points, however, which left to door open for Johnson and Co. to storm back.

The Triplets will maintain their perfect record in Week 4 against Tri-State. Bivouac face another tough test against the 3 Headed Monsters next week.

Killer 3's 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48

The Killer 3's held off a late surge by the 3 Headed Monsters to win the battle of unbeatens.

Stephen Jackson led all scorers with 22 points and also racked up six rebounds, two assists and two steals to pace the Killer 3's. Franklin Session also shined by putting up 10 points, seven boards and six dimes.

Mario Chalmers and Rashard Lewis each scored 16 points for the 3 Headed Monsters. Reggie Evans, who entered the day second on the team in scoring at 16 PPG, had just six points Sunday, though.

The Killer 3's will look to continue their winning ways against Trilogy in Week 4. The 3 Headed Monsters get a chance to bounce back against Bivouac.

Trilogy 50, Power 43

Trilogy picked up their first victory of the season and knocked Power from the ranks of the undefeated in the top upset of Week 3.

David Hawkins scored 21 points with a pair of threes and a four-pointer for Trilogy. Patrick O'Bryant enjoyed a breakout performance with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Julian Wright paced the Power by collecting 17 points, eight boards and two assists. Chris "Birdman" Andersen was the only other Power player with more than six points (12).

Trilogy can look to make it two straight marquee wins when they take on the Killer 3's next week. Power will attempt to get back in the win column against the Ghost Ballers.