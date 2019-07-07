Lakers Rumors: 'No Way' Kawhi Leonard Was Joining LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard speaks at a news conference after Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard may have been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers during his free agency before ultimately joining forces with Paul George on the Clippers, but Leonard may not have ever been all that enamored with the prospect of wearing purple and gold.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, "A source told The Undefeated early last week that there was 'no way' Leonard was going to sign as a free agent with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers despite speculation they were the front-runners."

              

