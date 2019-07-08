BS Meter on the Biggest WWE Rumors of the Last 3 Months Since WrestleMania 35

0 of 6

WWE

WWE rumors have had more bite than usual as of late.

The rumor mill isn't anything new to wrestling in this era. So-called dirtsheets allege to have the inside scoop on a business that isn't so secretive anymore in the post-kayfabe landscape. Superstars openly talk about the business and extend their feuds and character work to social media, of all places.

Pair this environment with poor ratings, a dull product and the rise of competitors and one gets loose lips firing off rumors in every direction. While WWE is grappling with the realities of these problems by bringing aboard Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as executive directors, the rumor mill has been alight since WrestleMania 35.

Looking back over the last three months, a few notables stand out. Let's throw them on the BS Meter, with a ranking of 1 being almost assuredly true, and 5 being patently false.