Manuel Neuer's Agent Questions Goalkeeper's Future at Bayern Munich

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Bayern Munich may not be competitive enough to help Manuel Neuer win the UEFA Champions League again, according to the goalkeeper's agent.

Thomas Kroth, who represents Neuer, spoke to Suddeutsche Zeitung (h/t Joe Brophy of The Sun) and raised doubts about his client's future at the Allianz Arena:

"He wants to win Euro 2020 and he wants to win the Champions League again. Manuel is success-oriented. My impression is that the gap to the top four English top teams is already serious and the Munich squad is currently not yet as competitive or set up to tackle Manuel's goals seriously.

"When he realises that Bayern are responding, then he will probably blossom again. He does not want to retire in 2021. Now he is in the phase in which he has to decide: how will things progress in the future?

"Signing a contract extension and ending his career at Bayern is of course the obvious option, but it's not the only one."

Concerns about the gap in quality between Bayern and the elite clubs of the Premier League is well-founded. Liverpool won this season's UEFA Champions League after beating fellow top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, 12 months on from the Reds losing the 2018 final to Real Madrid.

While the megarich of England's top flight have begun dominating Europe's premier club competition, Bayern have regressed. Neuer was part of an exceptional team that took home the trophy in 2013, but Die Roten haven't gotten past the last four since.

This season saw Bayern dispatched by Liverpool on home soil in the round of 16. Neuer played in the second leg on German soil, but the 3-1 defeat showed the gap growing while Premier League clubs continue to enjoy the benefits of a lucrative television deal.

However, Bayern remain a force, particularly domestically. The club completed a double of Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal on Niko Kovac's watch in 2019.

Yet for all the ongoing success at home, Bayern face a rebuild after the exits of established stars, a process that may yet include Neuer. Wing wizards Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have moved on, while centre-back Mats Hummels has returned to Borussia Dortmund and James Rodriguez is back at Real Madrid after a lengthy loan spell.

Bayern are now left relying on younger stars to underpin a new era, including 23-year-old former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry.

Even if Bayern are getting younger, 33-year-old Neuer remains a key figure. The agile stopper has battled injuries in recent seasons, but his experience and comfort on the ball mean he's still more effective than most at his position.

It doesn't mean Bayern aren't planning for life after Neuer, though. Links to Shalke 04's Alexander Nubel have emerged, per Goal and SPOX (h/t Goal's Martin Volkmar).

While Neuer may not be convinced Bayern are doing enough to close the gap to the best in the Champions League, it could be a dangerous time to threaten an exit. Die Roten have shown they are ready to refresh, a willingness that may encourage Kovac and Co. to move on a linchpin of their last major success in Europe ahead of schedule.