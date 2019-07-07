Tour de France 2019 Results: Latest Standings After Team Jumbo-Visma Win Stage 2

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Team Jumbo-Visma claimed victory in Stage 2 of the Tour de France on Sunday as they went fastest in the team time trial from Brussels Palais Royal to Brussels Atomium:

The result means Stage 1 winner Mike Teunissen will remain in the yellow jersey after his team pipped Team Ineos to top spot with a time of 28 minutes, 57 seconds.

Team Ineos had been the team to beat after going out first and setting a competitive time of 29 minutes, 18 seconds, but Jumbo-Visma went out last and comfortably secured top spot.

Stage 2 Results

1. Team Jumbo-Visma

2. Team Ineos

3. Deceuninck - Quick-Step

The full results are available from the Tour de France's official website.

The second stage of the Tour de France saw teams racing over wide, flat roads on a fast course. There were two checkpoints to gauge the teams' progress. The first at the Bois de la Cambre and the second coming just past the 20 kilometre mark at the Boulevard General Wahis.

Team Ineos were up first and laid down a marker with an impressive time. Geraint Thomas showed no ill-effects from Saturday's crash at the end of Stage 1 to cross the finish line first:

Katusha Alpecin threatened to take top spot from Ineos by posting quicker times at both checkpoints, but they could not maintain their pace throughout and ended up five seconds adrift of the early leaders.

Ineos' time proved tough to beat, leaving the riders with a nervy wait to see if they could hold on to first place:

Deceuninck Quick-Step also started strongly and looked in good shape to trouble Ineos after posting an impressive time through the first checkpoint:

They only narrowly missed out on snatching first place, finishing just 0.82 seconds behind Ineos which saw them end up with third place:

It was left to Jumbo-Visma, the last team to go out, to come up with the goods and seal the quickest time of the day.

The team went through the first checkpoint 11 seconds clear of Katusha Alpecin's time and were comfortably clear of Ineos over the finish line:

The results meant Teunissen's strong start to the Tour de France continued as he retained the yellow jersey, but it was also a good day for Thomas who gained time on his rivals by finishing second with Ineos.