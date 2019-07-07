Tour de France 2019 Results: Latest Standings After Team Jumbo-Visma Win Stage 2

Tour de France 2019 Results: Latest Standings After Team Jumbo-Visma Win Stage 2July 7, 2019
Team Jumbo-Visma claimed victory in Stage 2 of the Tour de France on Sunday as they went fastest in the team time trial from Brussels Palais Royal to Brussels Atomium:
Tour de France™ @LeTour
🏆 @JumboVismaRoad do indeed finish in top spot! The team with the Yellow Jersey finish with a very strong 28'57". 🏆 Meilleur temps pour @JumboVismaRoad ! L'équipe du #MaillotJauneLCL termine un énorme contre-la-montre en 28'57" ! #TDF2019 https://t.co/iaWe7skGNF
The result means Stage 1 winner Mike Teunissen will remain in the yellow jersey after his team pipped Team Ineos to top spot with a time of 28 minutes, 57 seconds.
Team Ineos had been the team to beat after going out first and setting a competitive time of 29 minutes, 18 seconds, but Jumbo-Visma went out last and comfortably secured top spot.
Stage 2 Results
1. Team Jumbo-Visma
2. Team Ineos
3. Deceuninck - Quick-Step
The full results are available from the Tour de France's official website.
The second stage of the Tour de France saw teams racing over wide, flat roads on a fast course. There were two checkpoints to gauge the teams' progress. The first at the Bois de la Cambre and the second coming just past the 20 kilometre mark at the Boulevard General Wahis.
Team Ineos were up first and laid down a marker with an impressive time. Geraint Thomas showed no ill-effects from Saturday's crash at the end of Stage 1 to cross the finish line first:
Team INEOS @TeamINEOS
Our team time trial is complete and @TeamINEOS set a time of 29'18" out on course. @GeraintThomas86 crossing the line first. That's the benchmark to kick things off today #TDF2019 https://t.co/05AFZUH4rJ
Katusha Alpecin threatened to take top spot from Ineos by posting quicker times at both checkpoints, but they could not maintain their pace throughout and ended up five seconds adrift of the early leaders.
Ineos' time proved tough to beat, leaving the riders with a nervy wait to see if they could hold on to first place:
Le Tour de France UK @letour_uk
Everyone: *Bites nails while nervously waiting for TTT results* 🤯 @LukeRowe1990: *chomps on rice* 😏 #TDF2019 @TeamINEOS https://t.co/uAMIjFWSyN
Deceuninck Quick-Step also started strongly and looked in good shape to trouble Ineos after posting an impressive time through the first checkpoint:
Deceuninck-QuickStep @deceuninck_qst
On their new @iamspecialized #Shiv bikes, the Deceuninck - Quick-Step riders have passed through the first intermediate in an impressive time of 13:56. #TDF2019
They only narrowly missed out on snatching first place, finishing just 0.82 seconds behind Ineos which saw them end up with third place:
Tour de France™ @LeTour
😱 SO CLOSE ! @deceuninck_qst finishes less than 1 second behind @TeamINEOS ! 😱 C'était chaud ! L'équipe Deceuninck Quick Step finit moins d'une seconde derrière Ineos ! #TDF2019 https://t.co/39TICVtJLz
It was left to Jumbo-Visma, the last team to go out, to come up with the goods and seal the quickest time of the day.
The team went through the first checkpoint 11 seconds clear of Katusha Alpecin's time and were comfortably clear of Ineos over the finish line:
letourdata @letourdata
. @JumboVismaRoad is the first team to win a #TDF TTT with the Maillot Jaune since Crédit Agricole and Stuart O'Grady in 2001. They smashed the TTT at an average speed of 57.2km/h. #TDF2019 #TDFdata
The results meant Teunissen's strong start to the Tour de France continued as he retained the yellow jersey, but it was also a good day for Thomas who gained time on his rivals by finishing second with Ineos.
Tour de France: All You Need to Know