WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from July 9

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from July 9July 10, 2019
The go-home episode of SmackDown Live, five days before WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, was a wild and unpredictable ride that began with a scathing pipe-bomb promo from Kevin Owens and ended with The Prizefighter dropping Shane McMahon with a stunner and helping Roman Reigns defeat Dolph Ziggler.
In between was a show that did a better job of creating excitement for Sunday's event while building storylines and Superstars to carry SmackDown through the coming weeks.
Relive Tuesday's broadcast with this recap.
Kevin Owens Drops a Pipebomb
Kevin Owens kicked off the evening with a stunning pipebomb-esque promo in which he railed against Shane McMahon and the idea that the entitled son of the Chairman of the Board is somehow the best in the world.
He expressed his disgust for McMahon and the fact that his family showed up promising change and all fans got was more Shane.
When Shane-O-Mac showed up and cut Owen's microphone, The Prizefighter grabbed another and addressed the audience from it. He named dropped Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Apollo Crews and Ali when running down the list of Superstars robbed of television time by McMahon.
He tossed the microphone down and left through the crowd to a thunderous ovation.
Grade
A
Analysis
If you want to get a Superstar over as a babyface in this, the social media era of professional wrestling, the easiest way to do it is to have him or her repeat the same frustrations fans across the internet are tweeting out with the press of a button.
Owens was on fire here, his words clearly reflecting his own views on the WWE product. After all, it must be somewhat frustrating when the boss' son is getting the bulk of time that could have been otherwise reserved for the expansive roster the company has amassed over the last five years.
KO was absolutely the right guy to deliver that promo and this was the right night. With a lack of excitement ahead of Extreme Rules, doing anything to spark interest was a worthwhile effort. Where this leads him from here, and whether WWE Creative can sustain the heat, are the questions.
Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura made it clear he intends to challenge for Finn Balor's intercontinental title. Tuesday night, The Artist battled The Extraordinary Man in non-title competition.
He made the most of his opportunity, grounding Balor heading into the break and working him over with knees to the body. When the IC champion fought back, he cut off the onslaught with a sliding German suplex in to the ring.
From there, Nakamura blocked the Coup de Grace and knocked Balor to the floor with a Kinshasa. He brutalized the champion, sending him into the ring post and the steel steps and delivering another Kinshasa.
Back inside, a third Kinshasa put Balor away as Nakamura earned a statement victory.
Result
Nakamura defeated Balor
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a big win for Nakamura that not only buys him some credibility after a forgettable last year but also sets him up for a championship clash with Balor.
The aggression shown by Nakamura is exactly what we hoped for with his WrestleMania 34 heel turn.
He is far too talented a worker, and too engaging a persona, to be as wasted as he has been over the last 12 months. Pairing him with a Balor who finds himself in a similar situation of late, is the best way to utilize his talents and help his rediscover himself as a singles competitor.
To the champion's credit, he sold the beating particularly well and helped make Nakamura look like an absolute beast ahead of their impending program.
Contract Signing for Extreme Rules
Ahead of Sunday's 2-on-1 Handicap match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, titleholder Bayley joined one-half of her challengers, Nikki Cross, in the ring for a contract signing.
Bayley spent the majority of the promo trying to convince Cross that Alexa Bliss is manipulating her and that, the first chance Little Miss Bliss gets to betray her and take the title, she will take it.
Bayley vowed to bring her A-game, understanding Cross has chosen the path she has. She asked what happens when Bliss fails and blames Cross again.
Cross promised to support her friends, something Bayley does not have since they abandoned her.
The women signed the contract and Carmella's music played, ushering in the next match.
Grade
C-
Analysis
Been here, done this.
Cross is so invested in Bliss that she cannot see she is being used to better the vile vixen's personal agenda. Bayley's lack of friends is a concept being force-fed to the fans, to the point that it is obvious Sasha Banks will be making her return sooner than later.
As a segment, this was fine. As the final build to a pay-per-view title match, it was lackluster.
Carmella vs. Nikki Cross
Cross attacked Carmella early and often, grounding the Princess of Staten Island and working over the core of the former SmackDown women's champion.
Current champion Bayley watched from the ringside area as Carmella mounted a frenetically paced babyface comeback. She delivered a bronco buster and tried for a superkick but Cross blocked. Carmella countered into a small package for two.
Another superkick, another block and Cross finished Carmella with a fisherman neckbreaker for the win.
Result
Cross defeated Carmella
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a showcase match for Cross that she controlled for the most part before picking up the win. In that regard, it worked.
Unfortunately, without Bliss available to carry her end of the build for Sunday's match, the story has fallen flat and limps into Extreme Rules as a result.
Tag Team Summit Featuring Heavy Machinery, New Day, and Daniel Bryan and Rowan
The New Day's Xavier Woods and Big E hit the ring to a big pop ahead of their SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity at Extreme Rules, in which they and Heavy Machinery will challenge Daniel Bryan and Rowan in a triple threat match.
Bryan and Rowan, the reigning champions, interrupted the festivities.
Bryan claimed no one takes New Day seriously as champions and Woods fired back, saying Bryan does a lot of talking without ever really saying anything. Woods dinged Rowan next, saying he has played second fiddle to so many guys, they are having a hard time figuring out who his daddy is.
Cue the "who's your daddy?" chants.
Heavy Machinery responded to Bryan claiming their title win would be worst for business.
Otis and Tucker interrupted and vowed to win the titles before revealing a three-way match between Otis, Bryan and Woods to take place next.
Grade
C
Analysis
Trash talking that turns into a match?
Get outta town!
This was fine for what it was, and Woods' knock on Rowan was fun, but it did nothing to make Sunday's title match any more or less desirable and that is an indictment on whomever decided to book this rather than something more intriguing.
Otis vs. Xavier Woods vs. Daniel Bryan
Otis' extraordinary power was on full display early in the Triple Threat match as he hoisted Bryan and Woods into the air and dropped them with a wicked suplex. Moments later, Big E and Tucker teamed up to send Rowan over the announce table, taking him out of the equation.
Bryan recovered after the break and trapped Woods in the LeBell Lock. He fired up and repeatedly kicked Otis about the chest and midsection but the big man was unfazed by the ruthless assault. He mounted a comeback that included the caterpillar elbow drop on Bryan.
The former WWE champion hung Otis up on the top rope and Woods delivered a superkick that knocked the massive athlete to the floor.
Woods dropped Bryan with a gorilla press slam. Otis returned to the ring, flattened Woods and scored the victory.
Result
Otis defeated Bryan and Woods
Grade
B
Analysis
This did a much better job of creating interest in Sunday's match, if only because the three competitors had obvious in-ring chemistry that will probably only improve with the addition of Big E, Tucker and Rowan to the equation.
Otis was a complete freak here, lifting both opponents and dropping them with relative ease. He is such a smooth worker for carrying as much weight as he does, making every one of his performances that much more impressive. He has massive star potential if, and when, WWE decides to set him off on a singles push.
As usual, Bryan was the glue that held the match together and Woods was his typically underrated self in this hellishly fun bout.
Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler
Roman Reigns battled Dolph Ziggler in Tuesday's main event.
The Show Off seized control of the match, capitalizing on interference from Elias, Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, who were at ringside for the bout.
Reigns fought back, dropped Elias with a Superman Punch and appeared to be en route to a victory when Shane McMahon interfered.
From out of nowhere, Kevin Owens entered the match and laid McMahon out with a stunner. Moments later, Reigns blasted Ziggler with a spear and secured the win. The Big Dog stood tall to close out the show.
Result
Reigns defeated Ziggler
Grade
B+
Analysis
For a match that was as much about the moving parts around the ring as it was the in-ring content, this was damn fun. Reigns and Ziggler have killer in-ring chemistry, leaving one to wonder what they might accomplish with more time on a bigger stage.
Owens' re-emergence sets him up to feud with McMahon and Co. after Extreme Rules and Reigns' win sets up the conclusion of his program with the prodigal son Sunday. All things considered, this was a fun and energetic end to a fantastic go-home episode.