WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from July 9

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens kicked off the evening with a stunning pipebomb-esque promo in which he railed against Shane McMahon and the idea that the entitled son of the Chairman of the Board is somehow the best in the world.

He expressed his disgust for McMahon and the fact that his family showed up promising change and all fans got was more Shane.

When Shane-O-Mac showed up and cut Owen's microphone, The Prizefighter grabbed another and addressed the audience from it. He named dropped Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Apollo Crews and Ali when running down the list of Superstars robbed of television time by McMahon.

He tossed the microphone down and left through the crowd to a thunderous ovation.

Grade

A

Analysis

If you want to get a Superstar over as a babyface in this, the social media era of professional wrestling, the easiest way to do it is to have him or her repeat the same frustrations fans across the internet are tweeting out with the press of a button.

Owens was on fire here, his words clearly reflecting his own views on the WWE product. After all, it must be somewhat frustrating when the boss' son is getting the bulk of time that could have been otherwise reserved for the expansive roster the company has amassed over the last five years.

KO was absolutely the right guy to deliver that promo and this was the right night. With a lack of excitement ahead of Extreme Rules, doing anything to spark interest was a worthwhile effort. Where this leads him from here, and whether WWE Creative can sustain the heat, are the questions.