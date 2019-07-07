Dennis Rodman to Avoid Charges from May's 'Heist' of Yoga Studio Clothing

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman has not had charges pressed against him after the owner of VIBES Hot Yoga studio in Newport Beach, California, accused him of stealing clothes from his store May 7, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report:

"The owner also accused Rodman and his crew of breaking—and then taking—a $2,500 crystal that was on display at the front desk...and says the whole thing was caught on video. Cops investigated the incident...and a woman who was with Rodman—Misty Ann Sacapano—was eventually hit with a felony charge of grand theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting."

