Dennis Rodman to Avoid Charges from May's 'Heist' of Yoga Studio Clothing

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman attends an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Carson, Calif. The owner of a Southern California yoga studio is accusing Dennis Rodman of helping three people steal more than $3,500 in merchandise from his business. Ali Shah says security cameras captured the former NBA star walking into Vibes Hot Yoga in Newport Beach on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with his alleged accomplices. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman has not had charges pressed against him after the owner of VIBES Hot Yoga studio in Newport Beach, California, accused him of stealing clothes from his store May 7, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report:

"The owner also accused Rodman and his crew of breaking—and then taking—a $2,500 crystal that was on display at the front desk...and says the whole thing was caught on video. Cops investigated the incident...and a woman who was with Rodman—Misty Ann Sacapano—was eventually hit with a felony charge of grand theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

