5 New Random Locations for Drake Maverick to Defend WWE 24/7 Championship

July 7, 2019
When WWE had Mick Foley come out to introduce the 24/7 Championship on the May 20 episode of Raw, nobody could have predicted it would become one of the best parts of WWE programming so quickly.
It felt like a cheap knockoff of the original hardcore title Foley made famous with an ugly green strap and a generic title plate, but the work of a few Superstars got it over with the crowd.
The belt has already changed hands 18 times, with R-Truth having the most reigns at eight. Drake Maverick, Elias and Jinder Mahal are tied with two reigns each and everyone else who has held the title only had it once.
Maverick is the current champion and has been posting videos on social media of his honeymoon with his wife, Renee Michelle, and his newly won belt.
We have already seen the title change hands at a golf course, on a runway, thousands of feet in the sky on a plane and at a wedding among other places.
Let's take a look at some more fun and random locations where Maverick might encounter some unexpected challengers for the 24/7 Championship.
A Grocery Store
One of the most famous segments in WWE history took place inside a grocery store in 2001, when Steve Austin and Booker T caused an untold amount of damage beating the life out of each other.
WWE could recreate this with a more comedic feel by having Truth or someone else stalk Maverick to his local store and attempt to win the title while he is checking the tomatoes for ripeness.
It would be a fun throwback to the segment with Austin and Booker and continue the trend of people showing up in strange places to win the belt.
Just imagine EC3 posing as a deli worker handing out cold cuts until Maverick shows up and he hops the counter to take the titleholder out. This stuff writes itself.
205 Live
Maverick might be the 24/7 champion, but he is also the general manager of 205 Live. This should come into play during his title run.
You could have Superstars who are afraid of pinning their boss in fear of what kind of matches he will book them in as a result, or you could have an overzealous talent make his life difficult by constantly trying to pin him.
The title is open to Superstars on every show, so it would make perfect sense for the brand with only one belt to begin with to have a lot of people looking for another way to win gold.
It would be fun to see Drew Gulak hold the 24/7 and Cruiserweight Championships at the same time to give him more exposure after all of the hard work he has done as a member of 205 Live.
A School
WWE Superstars do a lot of public outreach we never hear about, and part of that includes going to schools and talking to kids about reading or bullying.
A lot of these kids are WWE fans and would love to see a title change hands right in front of their eyes, especially if it happens in their school.
Maverick could be on stage reading a book when Truth sneaks up behind him and rolls him up for the pin before picking up the book and finishing it himself.
It would be one of those moments that would stick with a kid forever because it happened in a familiar and comfortable setting, not in an arena with thousands of other fans.
Couples Therapy
Part of the storyline with Maverick has involved his new wife being unhappy with her husband's obsession with holding the 24/7 title.
Whenever anyone in WWE has problems with someone else, it's time to call in Dr. Shelby. He has helped Kane and Daniel Bryan as well as Bayley and Sasha Banks. There is no problem this man can't fix.
Shelby received a huge pop a year ago when WWE brought him back for the Banks-Bayley storyline because he had been so funny when he was dealing with Bryan and Kane in 2012.
What if Shelby took advantage of the situation and pinned Maverick for the belt himself? It might make some of the more serious fans angry, but it would make fans of comedy in wrestling quite happy.
A Hotel
The original Hardcore Championship in WWE changed hands in some weird places, and the 24/7 title has kept with the same tradition by having people win it on planes, golf courses and other odd locations.
One place where WWE Superstars spend a lot of time in is hotels. They are always traveling and have to sleep in whatever bed they can find in the city they are visiting.
People should be camping outside Maverick's room every night waiting for a chance to pin him in his sleep or when he is heading to the ice machine down the hall.
This belt should be changing hands constantly, and with the WWE crew members likely staying in the same hotel as the Superstars most of the time, it would be easy to record a few instances of people waiting for the titleholder's guard to be down.
This championship has a lot of potential to produce countless memorable moments and give struggling Superstars a chance to shine. WWE has done a good job with it so far, but there is so much more that could be done in the coming weeks and months to make it special.