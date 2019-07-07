5 New Random Locations for Drake Maverick to Defend WWE 24/7 Championship

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

When WWE had Mick Foley come out to introduce the 24/7 Championship on the May 20 episode of Raw, nobody could have predicted it would become one of the best parts of WWE programming so quickly.

It felt like a cheap knockoff of the original hardcore title Foley made famous with an ugly green strap and a generic title plate, but the work of a few Superstars got it over with the crowd.

The belt has already changed hands 18 times, with R-Truth having the most reigns at eight. Drake Maverick, Elias and Jinder Mahal are tied with two reigns each and everyone else who has held the title only had it once.

Maverick is the current champion and has been posting videos on social media of his honeymoon with his wife, Renee Michelle, and his newly won belt.

We have already seen the title change hands at a golf course, on a runway, thousands of feet in the sky on a plane and at a wedding among other places.

Let's take a look at some more fun and random locations where Maverick might encounter some unexpected challengers for the 24/7 Championship.