Phillies' Jake Arrieta Rips Mets' Todd Frazier: 'I'll Put a Dent in His Skull'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta had stern words for New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier following New York's 6-5 win Saturday night.

Tensions between the players reached a boiling point in the bottom of the fifth when Arrieta hit Frazier with a pitch. Frazier was visibly upset and argued with Arrieta as he walked down the first base line.

The Phillies right-hander addressed the situation after the game.

"He can come see me," he said of Fraizer, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb. "I'll put a dent in his skull."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

