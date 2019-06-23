Mets' Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas Involved in Verbal Altercation with Reporter

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The stress of a disappointing 2019 season appears to be getting to the New York Mets.

Following the team's 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Mets manager Mickey Callaway and starting pitcher Jason Vargas got into an argument with a reporter in the clubhouse, and Vargas had to be restrained by teammates.

Yahoo Sports' Matt Ehalt reported the details from the scene:

According to the Record's Justin Toscano, the reporter said, "See you tomorrow, Mickey," which was the inciting comment to set things off.

This adds to what has been a drama-filled year for the Mets.

Callaway has seemingly been on the verge of getting fired for at least a month. Robinson Cano was criticized for failing to run out a ground ball and then suffered a quad injury days later when he actually did run out an infield grounder. The team also fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and replaced him with 82-year-old Phil Regan.

New York is watching its postseason hopes fade by the day. FanGraphs gives the Mets a 14.5 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

The nature of Sunday's loss likely had Callaway, Vargas and others on edge. The Mets led 3-2 heading into the eighth inning before Javier Baez hit a three-run home run off Seth Lugo.

Callaway was already catching some heat for not using closer Edwin Diaz to hold on to the one-run advantage.

Callaway's outburst doesn't exactly dispel the notion he's struggling under the weight of both New York's preseason expectations and the level of scrutiny he faces daily by virtue of working in one of the country's biggest media markets.

Additionally, it's one thing for a player to stick up for his manager when said manager has to answer questions about his potential ouster. It's another thing for the player to threaten a reporter while sticking up for his manager.

Vargas and Callaway will almost surely face repercussions for Sunday's clubhouse incident.