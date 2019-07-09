Kawhi Leonard and the Best Signings from NBA Free Agency Week 1

5 of 5

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

OK, so the New York Knicks' offseason was an abject disappointment. There's no getting past that. But can't it also be true that they made the best of a bad situation?

New York didn't go beyond three years on any of its new signings, and most of them were for one guaranteed season with either a team option or a nonguarantee in 2020-21. Those, then, are effectively expiring deals for 2019-20. Interested teams with holes to fill should come calling around the deadline, and the Knicks will be in position to extract more draft assets via trade.

Of particular interest to every contender: Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock, a pair of knockdown marksmen set to collect very reasonable salaries of $7.8 and $10.2 million in 2019-20, respectively. The analysis is the same for each of them, so we'll handle them together.

Both have team options for 2020-21. Neither offers much on defense, but how often do we get midway through the season and note "Contender X is just one shooter away from pushing itself over the top"?

It happens every year.

Both could be stretch-run rentals at positions of need, and acquiring teams would still have the option of parting ways in the summer of 2020 if things don't work out. Bullock is a career 39.2 percent three-point shooter, and Ellington isn't far behind at 37.9 percent.

A market will exist for these two, and the Knicks will control it.

Honorable Mention

D'Angelo Russell, Golden State Warriors

Russell, a pick-and-roll maestro, isn't a great fit in a motion-heavy offense that prizes off-ball action and quick decisions. If his mid-range shooting regresses, his efficiency spike will evaporate because he's a poor finisher at the rim who doesn't draw fouls.

He was also a dubious All-Star last season, added to the roster as an injury replacement.

But here's what matters: Other teams were interested in Russell, presumably at a rate near his max, which makes him an asset. Cap constraints meant the Warriors had absolutely no way to acquire a high-dollar player like him in the next several seasons, so they cast aside all the fit issues, ignored the incidental costs (trading two firsts and Andre Iguodala) and grabbed him in the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

Shortly after the deal was agreed upon, Marc Stein of the New York Times opined the Warriors intended to trade Russell. That's the smart and obvious move.

At first blush, everyone was confused by the Warriors adding a max-salaried guard to the best backcourt in the league (when healthy). But with the dust settling, it's clear Golden State extracted as much value as it possibly could from Durant's exit. It'll be fascinating to see what the Warriors get in return when they inevitably move on from Russell.

