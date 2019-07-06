Lionel Messi Rips CONMEBOL, Says 2019 Copa America 'Is Set Up for Brazil'

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Argentina might have walked away with a 2-1 win over Chile in the third-place game of the 2019 Copa America, but Lionel Messi wasn't in a mood to celebrate.

Messi was sent off in the 37th minute after a contentious moment with Gary Medel, who also received a red card.

Messi's dismissal appeared to be pretty harsh, and the Barcelona star was still frustrated with the decision after the match. He went so far as to allege outside forces were conspiring both against him and in favor of host Brazil.

"There is no doubt, the whole thing is set up for Brazil," Messi said, per Goal's Daniel Edwards. "I did not want to be part of this corruption, we shouldn't have to be. I always tell the truth and I'm honest, that is what keeps me calm, if what I say has repercussions that is not my business. I think that what happened is because of what I said [against Brazil]."

Argentina lost 2-0 to Brazil in the semifinals. After the match, Messi said the referee was "on [Brazil's] side," claiming Argentina should've been awarded two penalty kicks. He also wondered aloud why the referee didn't use video review to determine whether the incidents in question rose to the level of a penalty.

According to Edwards, Messi wasn't with his teammates when Argentina's players collected their third-place medals.

Between Argentina's semifinal loss and his post-match comments, the 2019 Copa America continues what has been a rocky national team career for one of the sport's greatest players.