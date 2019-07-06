BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Amar'e Stoudemire Shines in Tri-State's Win

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

BIG3 has arrived to the third weekend of the 2019 season with the action unfolding at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Saturday's slate had three games, and four of the six teams suited up were still seeking their first wins of the season.

Below is an overview of Saturday's BIG3 results before Ice Cube's league finishes Week 3 Sunday in Atlanta.

Saturday Results

Tri-State (1-2) def. 3's Company (0-3), 50-44

Aliens (1-2) def. Ball Hogs (0-3), 51-39

Ghost Ballers (2-0) vs. Enemies (1-1): In Progress

Sunday Schedule

Triplets vs. Bivouac, 1 p.m. ET

3-Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s, following the first game

Trilogy vs. Power, following the second game

Recaps

Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39

Greg Oden inspired nostalgia in the Aliens' first win in franchise history.

Oden, the top overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft whose injury history has been well-documented, scored 15 of his 18 total points in the first half. The 31-year-old finished with a team-high 18 points and also contributed four rebounds, an assist and a block.

"I just gotta be better. I come from a no-excuse household," Ball Hogs' Brian Scalabrine blatantly said on the CBS Sports Network when asked about his defending on Oden. The assessment applies to the whole squad, still searching for its first win in franchise history.

The game-winning shot came from the Aliens' captain, Andre Owens, and Brandon Rush registered a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

In the loss, the Ball Hogs were led by 20 points and eight rebounds from DeShawn Stevenson.

The Ball Hogs' next chance at getting that elusive first win will be next Saturday against 3's Company, also a winless team. The Aliens can build on their momentum next Saturday against the Enemies.

Tri-State 50, 3's Company 44

Tri-State did what they couldn't through the first two weeks of the season: finish off the game.

Amar'e Stoudemire scored Tri-State's winning bucket, which was counted after Drew Gooden was called for goaltending to end the game. Stoudemire scored a game-high 22 points and just missed out on a double-double with nine rebounds.

During the game, the 36-year-old former NBA Rookie of the Year said on the CBS Sports Network broadcast that he's hoping for his BIG3 performance to launch him back into the NBA:

Nate Robinson, Stoudemire's teammate, launched a four-point shot to start the second half. The bucket began a 12-2 run for Tri-State, which helped the team to stave off 3's Company's comeback at the end of the game.

Robinson finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and an honest assessment of how things went on the court.

In the loss, 3's Company was led by Andre Emmett's 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Next week, 3's Company will again go for their first win of 2019. The team is set to play against the Ball Hogs, while Tri-State will take on the Triplets.