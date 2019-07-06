NBA Summer League 2019: Scores and Highlights from Saturday's Las Vegas Results

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

After a wild first day of action at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas that saw Zion Williamson's debut last all of a half and had its night games cut short because of a major earthquake in the area, play resumed on Saturday with another full slate of games.

Below, we'll recap all of the action and top highlights.

Detroit Pistons def. Portland Trail Blazers, 93-73

Svi Mykhailiuk gets buckets.

The second-year wing was feeling it from the perimeter Saturday, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 93-73 win behind 18 points and 4-of-10 shooting from three.

While Mykhailiuk shot it, Bruce Brown distributed it, finishing with 17 points and 10 assists. That spoiled solid performances from Portland's Anfernee Simons (15 points), Devin Robinson (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Gary Trent Jr. (10 points).

Nassir Little, however, managed just two points in 22 minutes in a disappointing debut.

Detroit will next face the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 5 p.m. ET, while Portland is in action against the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

Utah Jazz def. Oklahoma City Thunder, 78-66

Tony Bradley is making his case for having a bigger role with the Utah Jazz this season.

The third-year big man posted 19 points, 14 rebounds and a block in Utah's 78-66 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Bradley was excellent at the Salt Lake City League as well, averaging 20 points, 15.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

He's trying to establish himself as Utah's top option as a third-string center.

Hamidou Diallo made his case for why he should play a bigger role in Oklahoma City as well, notching 20 points and five rebounds in the loss, though he shot just 8-of-22 from the field and 1-of-5 from three. Not an ideal shooting performance from the young wing, though in a game where neither offense was particularly smooth, he was nonetheless a bright spot.

The Jazz will next face the Miami Heat on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, while the Thunder are in action again on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 3 p.m. ET.