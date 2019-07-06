Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Heat 'Absolutely Like' Thunder PG Amid Buzz

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

The Miami Heat "absolutely like" Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook as his future in Oklahoma City looks uncertain, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Westbrook and Thunder officials had opened a dialogue, with his potential departure among the subjects discussed: "The two sides have 11 years of history together, and both understand that the time has likely come to explore trade possibilities for Westbrook, league sources said."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

