Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson Contracts; Batista and Vince McMahon in WWE Roundup

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Gallows, Anderson Reportedly Sign New WWE Deals

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are reportedly staying in WWE for the foreseeable future.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Joshua Gagnon), have "absolutely signed" new deals with WWE.

Exact terms aren't known, but Meltzer noted that WWE is "making bigger offers than people think" in order to retain its talent with All Elite Wrestling emerging. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 reported that the contracts are five years in length and feature a "significant raise."

After being used only sparingly on television over the past two years, Gallows and Anderson have had a much bigger role as of late. It started with them interacting with AJ Styles, and on Monday's episode of Raw, Styles turned heel and aligned himself with them by attacking Ricochet.

The greatest success Gallows and Anderson enjoyed with WWE came early in their tenure in 2016 when they formed The Club with Styles, and WWE is seemingly hoping to recapture that magic.

Gallows and Anderson won the IWGP Tag Team Championships together three times in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of the Bullet Club, and they are one-time Raw tag team champions in WWE.

Aligning with Styles guarantees they will be a significant part of WWE programming moving forward, and that may have been what they needed to be convinced to stay.

With WWE reportedly re-signing Gallows and Anderson, a potential big-time signing is now off the table for AEW.

Batista Talks Wanting Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania

The match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania 35 was an all-out brawl that featured some brutal spots, but Batista had even more grandiose plans in mind before WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shot down his idea.

Appearing this week on Talk Is Jericho with Chris Jericho (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Batista discussed his desire to face The Game in a Hell in a Cell match:

"Originally, we wanted to have a Hell in a Cell, but Vince because of the [Hell in a Cell] pay-per-view, he didn't want to have a Hell in a Cell, and we really wanted Hell in a Cell. They're just great matches, they're violent. We needed bells and whistles. We're two older guys, we hadn't wrestled in a long time and we needed the drama. We've already got the history, so we just needed the violence."

Hell in a Cell matches have primarily been relegated to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in recent years, although The Undertaker did face Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32.

Batista and Triple H likely would have benefited from the stipulation since their history and long-running rivalry could have been put to rest in one of the most violent match types imaginable.

While they didn't get that opportunity, they still put on a memorable match that featured some unique spots, including Triple H pulling Batista's nose ring out with pliers.

Triple H won the match, which resulted in Batista having to retire from in-ring competition.

Batista has been steadfast in saying that the match against Triple H was the final match of his career, and he seems pleased with the manner in which he went out even though he couldn't convince McMahon to agree to a Hell in a Cell stipulation.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Pleased with Monday's Raw

Vince McMahon reportedly liked what he saw during Monday's episode of Raw.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, McMahon was "immensely pleased with the pacing, tone, and essence" of Raw.

It was the first episode of Raw since Paul Heyman was announced as the show's executive director, and while it isn't known precisely how much influence he had over it, Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton) reported that it was a "very heavy Paul Heyman" episode and that Heyman had "his fingerprints" all over the show.

Raw undoubtedly had a different feel from Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley opening the show by crashing through the entrance stage to the increased use of profanity to Styles turning heel on Ricochet to close the episode.

The WWE product has largely been stale in recent months, but that may be changing. The hope is that the same thing will happen on SmackDown Live with former WCW President Eric Bischoff stepping in as executive director.

With AEW looking to step up and challenge WWE, the world's biggest wrestling company appears up to the challenge, and this week's Raw was a sign of that fact.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).