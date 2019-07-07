Women's World Cup Finals 2019: Championship TV Schedule and Live Stream

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The Netherlands take on the United States in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

USA are chasing their fourth world title and will need to overcome the reigning European champions.

Lyon, France, will host the final at the end of an entertaining competition, with Sweden earning third place after a 2-1 win over England on Saturday.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer, fubo.tv

Preview

The Dutch appear in their first ever World Cup final against a team who know this part of the tournament so well.

Jill Ellis' squad looked good in the group phase, but they have ramped up their form during the knockout stage.

Eliminating Spain, France and England in the knockouts was a statement of intent by the Americans.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen are the surprise package of the tournament, and the draw was kind to them after they qualified from Group E with a perfect record.

A 2-1 win over Japan booked a place in the quarter-finals, and a composed 2-0 victory against Italy allowed the Dutch to make the last four.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Running into Sweden in the semi-finals was preferable after the Swedes eliminated Germany.

The Netherlands attack was not at its best, but a 1-0 win gave the Dutch a chance at world glory.

However, beating the holders will be an incredibly tough task, with the biggest prize in the game the ultimate reward.

According to Rory Smith of the New York Times, Netherlands and Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord said her team can cause one of the biggest shocks in the history of the women's game:

"They have a lot of quality, especially in attack. But then so does England, and they had a lot of chances [in the semi-final]. It is a dream for us to play them, but it is a final, and anything is possible. We can beat them."

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

The U.S will have to wait on the fitness of key forward Megan Rapinoe, with the player believing she will be ready after sitting out the 2-1 semi-final victory over England.

Per Seth Vertelney of Goal, Rapinoe said on Saturday she's on her way to recovering from a hamstring knock: "As of now I'm expecting to be ready for tomorrow, I feel good. That's all I can really say right now."

Victory will see the U.S. crowned four-time world champions, extending their record haul ahead of two-time winners Germany. The accolade would be fully deserved after their dominance since the last World Cup.

Ellis' women remain the No. 1 ranked side in the world, and no one has been able to catch them over an extended period.

The unfancied Dutch could offer a goal threat through Vivianne Miedema, but the U.S. have a phenomenal attack that can score against any defence on the planet.