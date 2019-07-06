Russell Westbrook Rumors: Thunder to Talk Possible Trade After Paul George Deal

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook interacts with the crowd during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)
Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder and guard Russell Westbrook are reportedly discussing their future, including a potential trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, general manager Sam Presti is in contact with Westbrook's agent, Thad Foucher, and the two sides "understand that the time has likely come to explore trade possibilities."

Earlier Saturday, the Thunder agreed to trade Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for five first-round picks, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Danilo Gallinari, per Wojnarowski. The Clippers then reportedly agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract with free agent Kawhi Leonard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

