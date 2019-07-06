Paul George Rumors: Fear of Lakers Dynasty with Kawhi Led to Clippers Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Rob Ferguson)
Rob Ferguson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a shocking coup early Saturday morning, landing a trade for Paul George and signing Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers gave up an enormous bounty to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire George and, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the fear of Leonard potentially signing with the Lakers and creating the league's next dynasty alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis was motivation to give a small fortune of assets:

"The Clippers became the last line of defense for the balance of power in the NBA—never mind the franchise's own future. The Clippers had come to believe that, without a deal for George, Leonard was prepared to sign with the Lakers and create a Staples Center partnership with James and Davis, sources said.

"Had Leonard joined the Lakers, they would have been overwhelming title favorites, and it perhaps would have thrust the Clippers back into the franchise's dark ages."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

