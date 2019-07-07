Copa America Final 2019: Odds, Live Stream Schedule for Brazil vs. Peru

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Brazil can wrap up the 2019 Copa America title as hosts with a win over surprise package Peru in the final on Sunday. The Selecao will arrive in Rio de Janeiro as firm favourites after sauntering through the group stage and brushing aside Argentina 2-0 in the last four.

Brazil's biggest win was a 5-0 triumph over Peru in Group A, giving Tite's players a significant psychological advantage. Even so, the home nation should be wary of a team good enough to edge past Uruguay in the last eight and vanquish holders Chile 3-0 in the semi-final.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 1 a.m. (Monday) BST, 8 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports

Live Stream: Premier Player, ESPN+

Odds

Brazil: 3-10

Peru: 53-4

Draw: 97-20

Odds per oddschecker.

Brazil are loaded in attack thanks to many names familiar to Premier League audiences. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Everton ace Richarlison are enough to pose more problems than the Peru defence can handle.

However, Peru would also be wise not to overlook the impact Everton Soares has been making. The Gremio frontman's pace, power and flair have already yielded a pair of goals and a string of impressive performances in the competition.

Everton's ability to operate on the flank and move from out to in has allowed Brazil to keep a fixed shape, providing ample numbers in attack and sufficient cover defensively:

Brazil's solidity can be tested by a Peru team efficient in the final third. Goals from Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun and skipper Paolo Guerrero were enough to see off Chile and offered proof of what Ricardo Gareca's squad is capable of in the final third.

Flores and Andre Carrillo are stretching defences from the flanks, while Christian Cueva is the creative spark in central areas. This trio has the ingenuity to get Brazil's ageing back line worried, but Peru still miss the experience of Jefferson Farfan.

The 34-year-old will miss the final thanks to a knee injury suffered during the win over Uruguay. His eye for a pass and the timing of his runs would be assets in a tense game where Gareca's men need to rely on striking on the break.

Ultimately, Brazil will have enough quality along the forward line to take the trophy, even though it should be a lot closer than 5-0 this time.