Tour de France 2019: Mike Teunissen Scores Surprise Stage 1 Win

Tour de France 2019: Mike Teunissen Scores Surprise Stage 1 WinJuly 6, 2019
Mike Teunissen took a surprise win in the opening stage of the 2019 Tour de France on Saturday, crossing the finishing line in Brussels, Belgium, fractionally ahead of Peter Sagan.
The 194.5-kilometre stage ended in dramatic fashion featuring a major crash involving dozens of riders, while Sagan was pipped on the line by the Dutch star in a photo finish:
Photo-finish 📸 Victory for @MikeTeunissen 🏅 Victoire pour @MikeTeunissen 🏅 #TDF2019 https://t.co/p1K5ybRqg4
Stage 1 Result
1. Mike Teunissen
2. Peter Sagan
3. Caleb Ewan
4. Giacomo Nizzolo
5. Sonny Colbrelli
The start of the race saw an early breakaway from Greg Van Avermaet, Natnael Berhane, Mads Wurtz Schmidt and Xandro Meurisse, who moved three minutes clear of the peloton after the first 15 kilometres.
The first climb of the day came on the steep cobbles of Mur de Grammont.
Berhane took an early lead but was caught by Van Avermaet, who held off pressure from Wurtz Schmidt and Meurisse to make it to the top first and claim the two points:
🇧🇪 @GregVanAvermaet does not let anyone contest him the points at the top of the Mur de Grammont. 🇧🇪 Van Avermaet ne laisse aucune chance à ses compagnons d'échappée au sommet du Mur de Grammont. #TDF2019 https://t.co/vzpEuXlm6e
However, the role were reversed at the next climb, as Van Avermaet was pipped to the top of the Bosberg by Meurisse:
🇧🇪 @Xandro_Meurisse takes revenge on Van Avermaet at the top of Bosberg: 2 points each in the hunt for the King of the Mountains jersey. 🇧🇪 @Xandro_Meurisse prend le dessus sur Van Avermaet au sommet du Bosberg : deux points chacun au classement de la montagne. #TDF2019 https://t.co/YGXR6r91KK
There was drama behind the leaders as Italy's Elia Viviani dropped back after being forced to change his bike, while Alexander Kristoff also suffered a mechanical problem that hit his hopes.
Meanwhile, Sagan, looking for a record seventh green jersey, picked up points by comfortably winning the intermediate sprint ahead of Colbrelli, Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews:
💚 @petosagan first at the intermediate sprint. 💪 💚 Peter Sagan passe en tête au sprint intermédiaire des Bons Villers. 💪 #TDF2019 https://t.co/mQYuXf4JUg
France's Stephane Rossetto made an impression in the closing stages, hitting the front with 50 kilometres remaining:
🏁 25KM The peloton is accelerating and reducing bit by bit the 1'10" gap to @StephanRossetto. Le peloton accélère et réduit petit à petit l'écart qui le sépare de Stéphane Rossetto : plus que 1'10". #TDF2019 https://t.co/YxLVaQKioO
The 32-year-old, riding in his first Tour de France, was reeled in by the peloton and forced back into the pack as the riders closed in on the finish line at Brussels.
A big pile-up in the run-in saw both Geraint Thomas and Dylan Groenewegen involved and their hopes of victory vanish:
Crash! Groenwegen hits the deck! Chute ! Groenewegen est à terre ! #TDF2019 https://t.co/ZKts67NkS7
Three-time world champion Sagan looked set to take the win in a nail-biting finish, but he just lost out to Teunissen, who takes the first yellow jersey of 2019.
