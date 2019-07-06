Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan Will Leave Inter Milan, Says Giuseppe Marotta

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan will each leave the club this summer, suggesting the pair don't possess "the right profiles" for the team.

Both players were at the centre of controversy during the 2018-19 season, and Marotta told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) Icardi and Nainggolan will leave during the summer transfer window:

"When building a project, you have to find the right profiles.

"We had the opportunity to speak to the players themselves, with full respect for their contractual situations, but explained the position of the club, which I think is the most important thing.

"Both players know full well they are not part of our plans. That doesn't mean we doubt their talent or capabilities, as I consider them to be two excellent players."

Marotta concluded by saying: "Talent can win you games, but the squad wins you the league, which is the main objective we are setting out for. They are not part of our project, with all due respect."

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy in February and sat out six weeks on the sidelines because of his disciplinary issues. He fell out with then-manager Luciano Spalletti, and it was reported soon after Antonio Conte's arrival at the helm this summer that he wanted the striker to be sold.

Despite the intensifying pace regarding an exit, commentator Adam Summerton doubted there was any truth to the speculation of a divide regarding Icardi:

Nainggolan was also suspended by Inter this term and sat out a Serie A game against Napoli in December, which the Nerazzurri went on to win 1-0 without their midfield star. Sportmediaset (h/t Calciomercato.com) explained Nainggolan went clubbing after a 1-1 draw with Chievo and was late to training the next day.

There were rumours earlier this summer that the Belgium international could be sold, and Sport Witness said in June there were English top-flight teams showing interest:

Icardi, 26, is by a distance the more valuable of the pair and boasts a prolific record of 124 goals in 219 appearances for Inter.

Milanese journalist Tancredi Palmeri reacted to Marotta's recent remarks and suggested the admission over their exit doesn't give Inter the best bargaining stance ahead of selling:

Juventus blogger Arjun Pradeep provided a breakdown of the Italian media's reaction to the decision over Icardi's fate, with Serie A champions Juventus and runners-up Napoli said to be interested:

Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported Napoli might even be willing to offer star winger Lorenzo Insigne in order to tempt Inter into a sale.

Speculation has followed both players for some time now, but former Juventus director Marotta has now provided clarity on Icardi and Nainggolan's futures at the San Siro.