Gold Cup Final 2019: Live Stream Schedule for Mexico vs. USA

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

The two most celebrated teams in Gold Cup history will collide on Sunday, with seven-time champions Mexico set to face six-time winners the United States at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Stars and Stripes can draw level on titles won if they clinch the 2019 crown, and their current five-match win streak is evidence to suggest the home outfit could indeed retain their trophy.

Canada were the last team not named Mexico or the United States to win a Gold Cup all the way back in 2000, with these two giants triumphing in the nine finals since and set to add a 10th on Sunday.

Mexico went to extra time in their quarter-final and semi-final wins over Costa Rica and Haiti, respectively, but coach Gerardo Martino will hope for a more accomplished display from his team in the decider.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST (Mon., July 8)

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Preview

One of the most significant CONCACAF fixtures is ready to be revived, with these two American giants about to compete in their sixth Gold Cup final against one another.

El Tri have come out on top in four of the five meetings to date, but this will be the first time since 2011 that the two will decide where the trophy ends up.

A heated rivalry has long brewed between these neighbouring countries. However, United States coach Gregg Berhalter was eager to remove some of that personal vendetta in the buildup, via journalist Ives Galarcep:

After going without a win in three matches just before the Gold Cup, the tournament hosts have now won five on the bounce and have kept clean sheets in four of those.

Their streak of shut-outs finally ended in their 3-1 semi-final win over Jamaica, when 20-year-old Weston McKennie opened the scoring for the second game in succession (U.S. only):

The Schalke forward will be crucial to the United States' hopes, as will Christian Pulisic, the former Borussia Dortmund winger who recently left the Bundesliga outfit to complete his move to Chelsea.

There will also be a heavy burden on 31-year-old Michael Bradley, who has started four of his side's five games so far and is on the verge of earning his 150th cap (third in the all-time list).

In contrast to his coach, Toronto F.C. midfielder Bradley focused on the rivalry with Mexico as being a special occasion for this team, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

He said: "It feels like there's no better game to play in the world than a final against Mexico. From the second that we walked off the field in Nashville, every single guy understood what was coming. Whether you've played in this game or you haven't, a U.S.-Mexico final [in] Chicago speaks for itself."

El Tri look to be lacking confidence somewhat of late, having played 120 minutes against Costa Rica and Haiti. They beat the former 5-4 on penalties (1-1 at full time) before Raul Jimenez sealed a narrow 1-0 extra-time win against the latter.

The absence of injured PSV winger Hirving Lozano has robbed Martino of one key weapon in his attack, but Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jimenez has stepped up in an important time of late.

The striker was recently given a hero's welcome in Chicago, via ESPN FC's Tom Marshall:

Captain Andres Guardado, 32, is an example of the established talent in the Mexico side, but midfield stars like Roberto Alvarado, 20, Edson Alvarez and Uriel Antuna, both 21, are having a greater impact.

That young corps will either help Mexico increase their advantage as the all-time record Gold Cup winners, or they could allow an in-form United States team to pull level in the honours list.