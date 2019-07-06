Zion Williamson Exits Injured, RJ Barrett Struggles in Earthquake-Shortened Game

Zion Williamson Exits Injured, RJ Barrett Struggles in Earthquake-Shortened GameJuly 6, 2019
Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett had Las Vegas buzzing Friday night at the Summer League with an atmosphere that mirrored an actual NBA game. The performances from both players during the contest didn't exactly match the hype, however, before an earthquake forced a postponement of the game.
NBA
For precautionary reasons, the remainder of tonight’s @NBASummerLeague action at Thomas & Mack Center has been postponed.
The Pelicans held an 80-74 lead at the time of the postponement.
As for the game on the court, Williamson was removed from action after the first half following a knee-to-knee hit, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN. He posted 11 points and three rebounds in nine minutes, and the highlight of the night was Williamson ripping the ball from Kevin Knox and dunking for an easy two.
NBA
Zion Williamson drops 10 PTS in the 1st Q of @nyknicks/@PelicansNBA! #NBASummer 📺: ESPN https://t.co/SuvVh9tB1P
It was a grown-man play, no doubt, and even in a short night, Williamson made his impact felt.
Nate Duncan
A lot of Zion's plays reminding me of Giannis and how he's defended already. This matchup with Robinson in particular, who can't stay in front of him but also can back off due to the lack of shooting ability.
Jason Whitlock
Initial thoughts on Zion: Does he have a rebound? No factor on the boards. That shocks me. Everything else I attribute to him being 20 pounds heavy and rusty. He looks like he hasn't played at all and he definitely hasn't played with these guys.
Barrett, on the other hand, struggled. While he managed to score 10 points in 24 minutes, he shot just 4-of-18 from the field and didn't provide a signature moment like his former Duke teammate.
It was a disappointing first showing for Barrett, though on a roster with a number of talented second-year teammates like Allonzo Trier (21 points, five rebounds), Kevin Knox (17 points, eight rebounds) and Mitchell Robinson (eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks), Barrett unsurprisingly took something of a back seat.
He did appear to force the issue at times and play outside of the flow of the offense.
Humpback Chubs Fan
I’m not saying Barrett’s tunnel vision, lack of explosiveness and dicey shot are going to make him a bust, but I’m not not saying it.
Ian Begley
Knicks Summer League Coach Jud Buechler on RJ Barrett: “There were ups and downs in the game for him, which you expect out of a rookie. We saw a lot of things we liked. We will continue to encourage him to keep shooting and aren’t worried about his shot not falling tonight.”
The star of the game, however, was New Orleans guard Frank Jackson, who went off for 30 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three.
NBA
Frank Jackson (30 PTS) puts on the burners and takes flight for the @PelicansNBA slam! #NBASummer @nyknicks/@PelicansNBA on ESPN. https://t.co/IiyuD2GjGK
It may have been the debut of Williamson and Barrett—and the hype was real for this one—but Jackson was the best player on the court before the earthquake interrupted the proceedings and ended the game.
Summer League Games Postponed After Earthquake
Pelicans-Knicks, Nuggets-Suns, and the remainder of Magic-Spurs have been cancelled