Zion Williamson Exits Summer-League Debut with Knee Injury After Collision

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Better safe than sorry, especially if you're the New Orleans Pelicans and landed Zion Williamson.

This year's top overall NBA draft pick exited the Pelicans' Las Vegas Summer League game against the New York Knicks on Friday night at the Thomas and Mack Center after taking knee-to-knee contact in the first half. The Pelicans announced that Williamson will not return, and ESPN's Malika Andrews noted the team does not "expect it to be a lingering injury."

Prior to the injury, Williamson got after it in his first NBA game. The Duke product bucketed 11 points to go with three rebounds and one steal in nine minutes.

Williamson drew a sold-out crowd and a record 1,000 media members to the Pelicans' summer-league opener, according to the Washington Post's Ben Golliver. LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan were among the NBA players in attendance.

Williamson, who turns 19 on Saturday, only suffered one injury in his single season at Duke. Against North Carolina on Feb. 20, the 6'7", 285-pound forward went down clutching his knee after he ripped his shoe. The injury was later officially diagnosed as a mild knee sprain, and Williamson missed five games.

In the aftermath of Williamson's injury, debates spread nationwide over whether the future lottery pick should protect his body and sit out the remainder of the NCAA season. However, he made clear in an interview with Slam Online (h/t USA Today) that he was never considering ending his season:

“So, every time I turned on the TV, there it is. The clip. That one hurt. Every time I turned the TV on, they were showing that clip and telling me whether I should play or not play. Like, I’m not going to let nobody else tell me what I can do with my life. It’s never going to happen. I knew I was coming back the whole time.”

That attitude should play well in New Orleans.