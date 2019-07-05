Video: Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis Meet Before Top Pick's Summer League Debut

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans briefly entered a space-time continuum Friday night.

Ahead of 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson's first NBA game in the Las Vegas Summer League, the new Pelican crossed paths with Anthony Davis, who departed from New Orleans in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers last month.

Zion did not go all Captain Phillips upon seeing Davis, who is the most recent Pelicans lottery pick prior to Zion—the team took him at No. 1 overall in 2012—and spent seven seasons as the face of the franchise. Instead, the two stars dapped each other up and shared a quick laugh.

While Williamson will inevitably garner comparisons to Davis in New Orleans, the soon-to-be 19-year-old told reporters prior to the draft, "I just look to be myself. I'm not trying to be nobody. I'm just trying to be the first Zion" (h/t ESPN).

Just being Zion should be more than enough, and it all starts with the Pelicans' Summer League game against the New York Knicks on Friday night. The matchup, according to the Washington Post's Ben Golliver, has sold out all 17,500 seats and attracted a record 1,000 media members.