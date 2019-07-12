Madden NFL 20 Player Ratings: Texans' DeAndre Hopkins Receives Final 99 Overall

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins catches just about everything that comes his way. Now, he's nabbed a spot in the 99 Club, too.

The Houston Texans wide receiver has officially earned a 99 rating in Madden NFL 20, a well-deserved mark after establishing himself as one of the game's truly elite offensive weapons.

He joins Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner in the 99 Club.

Hopkins, 27, caught 115 passes for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, his third NFL season with at least 95 catches, 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

He's now snagged 75 catches and 950 receiving yards in five straight campaigns.

Pro Football Focus named him the second-best player in football last season, noting that Hopkins posted some absurd stats:

"It clearly didn’t matter where he lined up, where he was targeted or whether he had to fight for the ball or not, Hopkins was in a class of his own this season, and it all led to the NFL's highest overall (92.0) and receiving grade (92.2) at the position. His 115 catchable targets without a drop not only set the PFF record, but it also crushed the previous record of 60 held by Randall Cobb that he set back in 2016."

Since the 2013 NFL season, he's fifth in receptions (528), third in receiving yards (7,437), second in receiving touchdowns (47) and second in targets (898). Antonio Brown leads the way in all four categories, but there's certainly an argument to be made that in recent years Hopkins has either reached the level of Brown or even exceeded him.

But that's a debate for another day, and regardless of where you fall in that conversation, there's no doubt that Hopkins is an elite wideout and the sort of player you want on your Madden team.

From beating defenders down the field to coming up with clutch catches over the middle, Hopkins is the sort of talent that bails a quarterback out.

You want that sort of weapon on your team. Just ask Deshaun Watson.