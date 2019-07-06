USA vs. Netherlands: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019 Final

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 2: (L-R) Jessica McDonald of USA Women, Carli Lloyd of USA Women, Tobin Heath of USA Women, Morgan Brian of USA Women, Alyssa Naeher of USA Women, Kelley O Hara of USA Women celebrates the victory during the World Cup Women match between England v USA at the Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The United States attempt to become four-time world champions on Sunday, with the Netherlands standing in their way during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The holders play the 2017 European Championship winners, and are favourites to retain the World Cup trophy.

Oranje were outsiders before the competition, but the Dutch have talented forwards who should cause problems for the USA defence.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer

Odds: U.S.: 4-9, Netherlands: 7-1, draw: 7-2 (via Oddschecker)

                   

Preview

The U.S. are in a comfortable position, safe in the knowledge they are just one victory away from completing their objective.

Jill Ellis's women have been formidable in the knockouts, with the team displaying excellent balance across the park.

goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal of Netherlands women, Desiree van Lunteren of Netherlands women, Stefanie van der Gragt of Netherlands women, Merel van Dongen of Netherlands women, Kika van Es of Netherlands women, Anouk Dekker of Netherlands women, Shanic
VI-Images/Getty Images

However, the world champions' defence might be their weakest part of their line-up, and the Dutch love to attack.

Sarina Wiegman's team rank only No. 8 in the world, and the Americans have eliminated the greater threats of France and England.

The hosts and Three Lionesses had the weaponry to beat the champions, but both nations were swept aside.

It would be easy for the U.S. to underestimate the Netherlands after defeating two of the competition's strongest teams.

However, that would represent a serious error committed by Ellis' world-class squad.

United States' coach Jillian Ellis stands for the anthem before the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE /
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The U.S. are heavy favourites and the Netherlands do not have the depth to overpower the Americans.

Ellis will have to wait to see if she can name Megan Rapinoe in her starting XI, with the 34-year-old consistently proving to be one of her team's best players.

The U.S. defeated England 2-1 in the semi-final, with Rapinoe on the sideline with an injury.

Rapinoe was scoring freely in France alongside Alex Morgan, but she now trails her team-mate and England's Ellen White by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

Both Morgan and White have six goals, and the strikers could increase their haul in the last games.

Morgan is expected to start the final and White should feature for England in the third place play-off.

Vivianne Miedema of Netherlands women during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 semi final match between The Netherlands and Sweden of America at Stade de Lyon on July 03, 2019 in Lyon, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

The Dutch will be relying on the finishing of forward Vivianne Miedema in Lyon against the U.S.

Miedema broke her country's goalscoring record against Cameroon in the second match of the group phase.

The 3-1 win saw Miedema score a brace to hit her 60th goal for the Netherlands at just 22 years old.

Miedema scored her third goal of the competition in a 2-0 win over Italy in the quarter-finals, but her performances have been less impressive during the knockouts.

If the Dutch fail to fire up their forwards against the U.S., it could end up being a procession to the title for the holders.

