USA vs. Netherlands: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019 Final

The United States attempt to become four-time world champions on Sunday, with the Netherlands standing in their way during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The holders play the 2017 European Championship winners, and are favourites to retain the World Cup trophy.

Oranje were outsiders before the competition, but the Dutch have talented forwards who should cause problems for the USA defence.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer



Odds: U.S.: 4-9, Netherlands: 7-1, draw: 7-2 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

The U.S. are in a comfortable position, safe in the knowledge they are just one victory away from completing their objective.

Jill Ellis's women have been formidable in the knockouts, with the team displaying excellent balance across the park.

However, the world champions' defence might be their weakest part of their line-up, and the Dutch love to attack.

Sarina Wiegman's team rank only No. 8 in the world, and the Americans have eliminated the greater threats of France and England.

The hosts and Three Lionesses had the weaponry to beat the champions, but both nations were swept aside.

It would be easy for the U.S. to underestimate the Netherlands after defeating two of the competition's strongest teams.

However, that would represent a serious error committed by Ellis' world-class squad.

The U.S. are heavy favourites and the Netherlands do not have the depth to overpower the Americans.

Ellis will have to wait to see if she can name Megan Rapinoe in her starting XI, with the 34-year-old consistently proving to be one of her team's best players.

The U.S. defeated England 2-1 in the semi-final, with Rapinoe on the sideline with an injury.

Rapinoe was scoring freely in France alongside Alex Morgan, but she now trails her team-mate and England's Ellen White by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

Both Morgan and White have six goals, and the strikers could increase their haul in the last games.

Morgan is expected to start the final and White should feature for England in the third place play-off.

The Dutch will be relying on the finishing of forward Vivianne Miedema in Lyon against the U.S.

Miedema broke her country's goalscoring record against Cameroon in the second match of the group phase.

The 3-1 win saw Miedema score a brace to hit her 60th goal for the Netherlands at just 22 years old.

Miedema scored her third goal of the competition in a 2-0 win over Italy in the quarter-finals, but her performances have been less impressive during the knockouts.

If the Dutch fail to fire up their forwards against the U.S., it could end up being a procession to the title for the holders.