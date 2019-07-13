Kenny Omega Beats Cima at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Kenny Omega defeated Cima at All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

The match represented Omega's final tuneup before his clash with Jon Moxley at All Out on Aug. 31 in Chicago.

Although Omega and Cima had no real issues entering Fight for the Fallen, there was a great deal of anticipation surrounding their clash since they had never before met in a singles bout.

Both stars went into Fight for the Fallen with momentum on their side after picking up wins at Fyter Fest. Cima beat Christopher Daniels in the opening match on that card, while Omega teamed with The Young Bucks to defeat Pentagon, Fenix and Laredo Kid.

Fyter Fest represented a strong bounce-back for Omega and Cima since they both lost at Double or Nothing in May. Cima lost a six-man tag team match against SoCal Uncensored alongside T-Hawk and El Lindaman, while Omega fell to Chris Jericho in the main event and lost out on the right to face Adam "Hangman" Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out.

After the loss to Jericho, Omega was brutally attacked by the debuting Moxley, who fought him to the top of a poker chip stage prop and drove him down with a DDT.

Omega suffered embarrassment on multiple fronts at Double or Nothing, which made it even more vital for him to get back on track before one of the biggest matches of his career against Moxley.

Meanwhile, Saturday's match was a huge opportunity for Cima since a win would have helped establish him as one of AEW's top stars with All Out and a weekly television show on TNT approaching.

Omega was a heavy favorite given his upcoming match against Moxley, and it came as little surprise that he defeated Cima in a match that showcased AEW's considerable depth and talent.

