NBA Summer League 2019: 76ers, Pistons Wins Highlight Early Las Vegas Results

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Summer League got underway on Friday, with all eyes on the matchup between New Orleans Pelicans' top overall pick Zion Williamson and New York Knicks No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett in primetime.

But with a full slate of action on the day, we'll break down all of the results and highlights below.

Philadelphia 76ers def. Milwaukee Bucks, 107-106

The Philadelphia 76ers nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter before holding on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, 107-106.

Philly needed solid showings from 2019 second-round pick Marial Shayok (19 points, 3-of-6 from three) and 2018 first-rounder Zhaire Smith (10 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal). While Smith's box-score may not have popped, he played solid defense and showed off his leaping ability with a few ridiculous alley-oop finishes:

Second-year guard Shake Milton added 15 points and seven assists for the Sixers, while 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle didn't make much of an offensive impact (seven points) but showed off his length and closing speed on the defensive end, picking up three steals.

For Milwaukee, meanwhile, Jock Landale (25 points, 10 rebounds), Bonzie Colson (22 points, five rebounds) and Daulton Hommes (18 points) led the way.

Second-year rotational player Sterling Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds, though he shot just 4-of-17 from the field.

Philly will next face the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET, while Milwaukee will take on the Atlanta Hawks that same day at 5 p.m. ET.

Detroit Pistons def. Croatia, 96-80

Khyri Thomas had himself a game.

The sophomore guard absolutely toasted Croatia on Friday, scoring 26 points while leading the Pistons to a 96-80 win.

Thomas had it going on from deep, finishing 7-of-14 from beyond the arc. Second-year guard Svi Mykhailiuk added 17 points and five assists, while 2019 first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya was unable to participate with a hamstring injury.

Shooting guard Bruce Brown chipped in 14 points and seven assists in the loss.

Zeljko Sakic led the Croatians with 17 points and five rebounds.

Detroit will next take on the Portland Trail Blazers Summer League team on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Croatia next plays the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.