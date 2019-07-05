TMZ: Kings' Luke Walton Denies Sexual Assault Allegations in New Court Documents

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 15 : Vlade Divac introduces Luke Walton as the new Head Coach of the Sacramento Kings at a press conference on April 15, 2019 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton filed court documents denying allegations of sexual assault brought forward by former Spectrum SportsNet LA reporter Kelli Tennant in April.

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported Walton states he did meet with Tennant in a California hotel room in 2014 but said she initiated the meeting and it remained "platonic."

Walton, who was an assistant for the Golden State Warriors at the time, said she also embellished the level of their relationship. He said he didn't write the foreword for her book and didn't serve as a broadcasting mentor for her before the meeting, per TMZ.

The Kings coach also said he won't settle the case and will fight the allegations in court.

In April, Tennant held a press conference and said she feared Walton "was going to rape me" during the encounter.

"When someone assaults you and you think you're going to be raped, coming forward is a scary thing," she told reporters. "I have spent years now hoping I could bury it. I was able to muster up the courage ... to talk about this."

Tennant added further allegations to the original lawsuit last month, according to Olivia Degennaro of Fox 40.

"The new complaint added to this lawsuit is the seventh complaint and it alleges that all defendants negligently breached the Duty of Due Care, exposing Tennant to physical and emotional damages," the report noted.

Sacramento, which hired Walton shortly before the allegations surfaced, have retained him while the NBA investigates the situation.

Related

    Kawhi's Decision Will Reveal More About Him Than We've Ever Known

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi's Decision Will Reveal More About Him Than We've Ever Known

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nuggets Interested in Iguodala If He Gets Bought Out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nuggets Interested in Iguodala If He Gets Bought Out

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 25 Players Still Available Entering Day 6

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 25 Players Still Available Entering Day 6

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    How Every Top NBA Free-Agent Signing So Far Could Backfire

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Every Top NBA Free-Agent Signing So Far Could Backfire

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report