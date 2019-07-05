Kawhi Leonard Rumors: No Decision Coming Friday, Not Seeking Short-Term Contract

John Raoux/Associated Press

Anyone holding out hope for a resolution to Kawhi Leonard's free agency will apparently have to wait at least one more day.

According to FS1's Cris Carter, Leonard remains "undecided and is not going to finalize his decision" on Friday. Carter added the 2019 NBA Finals MVP "is NOT interested" in inking a one- or two-year deal and will make a long-term commitment to a team when he does decide.

Carter has become a source for all things Leonard thanks to an agent connection.

Per Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Carroll, Carter's former agent is Mitch Frankel, who is the president of the agency that represents Leonard.

Carter tweeted July 3 that Leonard had not made any decisions and three teams—the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers—were still in the running to sign the three-time All-Star.

Tom Podolec of CTV News Toronto reported that a private plane from Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment landed at San Diego International Airport on Friday morning, but there was no indication who was on board or if it was connected to Leonard.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is the Toronto-based organization that owns the Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Leonard is the only marquee free agent yet to agree to a deal with a team. He led the Raptors to their first NBA title last month, averaging 28.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in six games against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.