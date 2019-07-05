Cowboys Rumors: Suspended DE Randy Gregory Plans to File for Reinstatement

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is expected to apply for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension within "the next week to 10 days," according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The 26-year-old was suspended Feb. 26 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

A second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2015, Gregory has been suspended on four different occasions for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He received a pair of suspensions in 2016 that covered a total of 14 games, and he was suspended for the entirety of the 2017 campaign.

Gregory has appeared in just 28 of a possible 64 regular-season games since entering the league.

Having been limited to 14 games through his first three seasons, Gregory equaled that total last season alone after being fully reinstated in July 2018. The 6'5", 255-pound lineman gave a glimpse of his potential as he racked up six sacks, trailing only two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence on the team.

It appeared Gregory's career was finally getting on track before his indefinite suspension in February. Dallas head coach Jason Garrett told reporters in March that the franchise was supporting the player in his effort to return to football:

"Again, without going into the details of all the things he's done to try to get to the point where he can play for us, it's been a very serious approach as an organization and his approach has been serious. He's been able to make strides. He was able to come back and play for us and be a very productive player and a productive guy in our locker room but unfortunately, my understanding of all of this is sometimes relapse is part of rehab, so we're working through the process of suspension right now with the NFL, but Randy Gregory is working very hard trying to get back, trying to get the situation under control and we're doing everything we can under the rules to help him do that."

Of note, the Cowboys acquired two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Miami Dolphins in March.