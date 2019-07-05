Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann Negotiated with Barcelona Without Permission

David Ramos/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have said they believe Antoine Griezmann negotiated terms with Barcelona without their consent in February.

In a press statement issued on the club's official website on Friday, Atletico expressed their displeasure and said they have told Griezmann to return to the Spanish capital for pre-season training:

"On May 14, Antoine Griezmann informed Miguel Angel Gil, Diego Pablo Simeone and Andrea Berta of his decision to leave our club at the end of the season. In the days that followed that meeting, Atletico de Madrid learned that FC Barcelona and the player had reached an agreement in March, specifically in the days following the return match of our Champions League tie against Juventus, and that they had been negotiating the terms of the agreement since mid-February.

[...]

"Regarding president Bartomeu's statement today we wish to state that it is true that yesterday there was a meeting between Miguel Angel Gil and FC Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau, at Barcelona's request and that at that meeting, Mr Grau expressed his intention, once the release clause of Antoine Griezmann's contract had decreased from 200 to 120 million euros, to ask for a deferred payment of the aforementioned amount of the clause in force as from July 1.



[...]

"Through this statement, Atletico de Madrid wishes to express its strongest disapproval of the behaviour of both, especially FC Barcelona, for prompting the player to break his contractual relationship with Atletico de Madrid at a time of the season when the club was involved in the Champions League tie against Juventus, as well as the league title race against FC Barcelona, something that we believe violates the protected periods of negotiation with players and alters the basic rules of integrity in any sporting competition, as well as causing enormous damage to our club and its millions of fans."

According to Pete Jenson of MailOnline, Bartomeu spoke on Friday about the possibility of signing Griezmann.

The Barca supremo said his club held talks with Atletico on Thursday in order to thrash out a transfer for the France international.

However, Atleti's statement could mean Griezmann begins the new season at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney tweeted his criticism of Bartomeu after Atletico's statement:

Atletico have already found a replacement for Griezmann after completing the £113 million capture of Joao Felix from Benfica.

The club could potentially need to sell their striker to fund the latest transfer, which represents the fifth-largest fee in history.

Gaffney tweeted about if there's a necessity to sell Griezmann:

Griezmann announced in March it is his intention to leave Atleti after five years at the club.

The player has developed into a world-class attacker during his time in La Liga after starting his career at Real Sociedad in 2009.

Griezmann needs a fresh challenge, but the latest revelations could have a dramatic impact on his immediate future.